The new test may catch active tuberculosis in those with low access to health care or who have trouble making the phlegm needed for traditional tests.

Diagnosing tuberculosis — the world’s most lethal infectious disease — with minimal training and without expensive laboratory infrastructure could now be a reality for millions.in March, the first official endorsement for a TB test that can be used at community sites without laboratories and with minimal technical expertise.

The recommendation “opens a pathway to getting accurate molecular TB testing into the clinics where most people with TB actually show up,” says Adithya Cattamanchi, a pulmonologist at the University of California, Irvine.remain undiagnosed or untreated. Smear microscopy, which has been used for around 150 years, tests phlegm to detect the type of bacteria that cause infections like TB. This test determines TB disease within 24 hours, but.

Due to microscopy’s limitations, WHO recommends diagnostics that generate copies of DNA traces from the bacterium causing TB. These diagnostics can detect disease within hours, but require expensive laboratory infrastructure.

In contrast, the portable device, called MiniDock MTB, is “designed to work anywhere: a rural clinic, a community health post, even outdoors,” optimizing roughly a decade of research on oral swabs for TB, Cattamanchi says. The entire setup works with a power bank or wall power, costs under $400 and requires minimal training. A test with MiniDock, created by the Guangzhou, China–based company Pluslife Biotech, begins with collecting a tongue swab or phlegm sample.

A machine spins and heats the tube containing the sample to release any genetic material. Then a worker pours the sample into a slot in a test card and loads it into the MiniDock testing platform to detect TB bacterial DNA in 12 to 25 minutes. Patients in Uganda take tuberculosis tests which deliver results within 30 minutes. The tabletop devices, which assess them for the disease, are easy to use and do not require expensive laboratory facilities.

Cattamanchi and colleagues collected tongue swabs and phlegm samples from 1,380 people aged 12 or older from seven countries with high TB rates. MiniDock MTB successfully detected TB in 86 percent of TB-positive phlegm samples and 80 percent of TB-positive tongue swabs, meeting WHO’s accuracy goals. Its tests with phlegm outperformedBut the inexpensive test has shortcomings. It was more accurate when detecting TB from phlegm compared with swabs.

Cattamanchi notes that “accuracy isn’t the whole story” because for patients who cannot produce phlegm, a tongue swab is “the difference between getting a test and getting nothing. ” Further, MiniDock MTB does not detect The test’s sensitivity declined if samples had few bacteria, which happens in the early stages of the disease.

“This isn’t just a problem for tongue swab samples,” says epidemiologist Emily MacLean at the University of Sydney, who wasn’t involved in the study but is part of a group conducting TB screenings with MiniDock. “When there aren’t many bacteria present, it is just harder for tests to find a signal.

” MiniDock should be used in conjunction with other tests to improve the possibility of early TB detection, says epidemiologist Amira Roess at George Mason University College of Public Health in Fairfax, Va. , who wasn’t part of the study. Cattamanchi and colleagues are also testing TB diagnostics based on RNA patterns in blood, proteins and metabolites, to detect the disease without requiring any specimen from the airway.

Tongue swab testing cannot replace every test, he says, but it can be a “tool that can get the right test to the right person at the right time. ”





ScienceNews / 🏆 286. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

It only takes 30 minutes to be a good mom : It's Been a MinuteHow much time should moms spend with their kids? What if it's quality over quantity?CEO and co-founder Emma Grede set social media on fire when she described herself as a “max three-hour mum” and said that she would rather focus on creating “high-impact, core memories” with her children.

Read more »

New Tools Strip AI Guardrails In Minutes, Allowing Them to Give Instructions on Chlorine Gas AttacksNew 'abliteration' tools can completely strip the guardrails of open source AI models within minutes, creating dangerous 'decensored' models.

Read more »

‘Backrooms’ Review: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Renate Reinsve Open The Door To Terror In You Tuber Kane Parson’s Eerie Feature DebutA review of 'Backrooms' a new horror film from You Tuber Kane Parsons and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as a furniture store owner where walls come alive

Read more »

Richard Madeley Ejected from El Salvador Mega Prison Within Minutes During DocumentaryTelevision presenter Richard Madeley was swiftly removed from El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center Cecot while filming for Channel 5's Inside The World's Mega Prison after questioning prison director Belarmino Garcia about inmate conditions. The incident occurred during a visit to the maximum security facility housing 3,000 inmates including gang members and terrorists where prisoners endure 23 and a half hours of daily isolation minimal meals and no recreational or rehabilitative programs. Madeley's attempt to sample the provided food-rice beans and tortillas-without proper utensils led to a correction from the director. Social media reactions have mocked the presenter comparing him to Louis Theroux and Alan Partridge while raising questions about cultural sensitivity and journalistic access to Controversial penal institutions.

Read more »

Mike Brown was the Joe Torre the NBA Finals-bound Knicks neededWithin minutes of when Mike Brown was named Knicks coach July 7, two distinctly possible and passable pathways were built for him.

Read more »

Richard Madeley Ejected from El Salvador Mega Jail After 15 Minutes in Cringe-Worthy DocumentaryRichard Madeley was kicked out of El Salvador's mega prison within 15 minutes during his Channel 5 documentary after questioning living conditions, leaving fans cringing and comparing him to Alan Partridge.

Read more »