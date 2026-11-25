Human sperm counts may not be on a precipitous global decline after all.

A new study from one of the same scientists who helped document a worldwide decline in 2022 has now provided a more nuanced and hopeful perspective.

In fact, from 1996 to 2022, sperm counts in this nation have remained relatively stable. Among a sample of 8,320 men, assessed for military service over the past 26 years, there are even signs of modest improvement.

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"The most recent data presented here allow for some optimism, as all semen parameters show higher levels than observed at the beginning of the study period more than 20 years ago," the research team concludes. That said, a large proportion of the men had impaired semen quality. In total, more than a third had at least one measure of semen quality below the threshold associated with an increased risk of infertility.

"Irrespective of the modest increase in semen quality the recent years, the current level is still a matter of concern," researchers add. "First, because of the high number of men with low semen quality.

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Second, because the current level is much lower than 50 to 80 years earlier.

"that reported a 42 percent decline in sperm concentrations among men since 1940. For decades now, scientists have investigated and debated that controversial question. Some studies have only found this trend in Western nations, and skeptics have argued that the way we measure sperm is too inconsistent to draw firm conclusions over the decades.

In pooled global data, they found that between 1973 and 2018, sperm concentrations had declined by more than 50 percent, and total sperm count had declined by more than 60 percent. Even when broken down by geographic region, sperm count declines were apparent in North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Central America, Asia, and Africa – albeit to different extents. The recent study from Denmark adds yet another wrinkle, though it doesn't necessarily contradict these past results.

A global decline in sperm counts could still be occurring, the authors note, but the results suggest that in some regions sperm counts may be stabilizing.in an independent comment to the Science Media Centre that"whether or not human sperm counts have and are falling is a really important question that we haven't got to grips with in a serious way in my opinion.

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""I believe that over time we have simply got better at it because of the development of training and quality control programs around the world. I still think this is much of what we are seeing in the data. that argued the evidence for global sperm declines is"substantially weaker than its prominence in the literature suggests.

","if the instruments and methods used to measure sperm parameters have changed substantially over the study period, and they have, then longitudinal comparisons of the resulting data will conflate technical evolution with biological change. " In other words, can we trust sperm measurements from 50 to 80 years ago? And can those results really be compared to modern techniques?

While the fear is that male fertility may be suffering, it's also worth noting that changes to sperm may not be clinically meaningful. The shape of sperm, the number of sperm, and the movements of sperm can all help indicate how healthy and functional they are, but even an imperfect germ cell can end up fertilizing an egg.

"The dramatic headlines may have overstated the science. What they achieved, however, was to shine a much-needed light on male fertility, and that is a conversation worth having. "