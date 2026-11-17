The attacks come as the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group arrived in the region.

A woman holds an Iranian flag as part of a pro-government campaign beneath a billboard depicting a launched missile, a man with a rifle, people and current and the late Revolutionary Guard missile force commanders with clenched fists, with a sign which reads in Farsi: “The sky is a place for our pride and loyalty,” in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

on Tuesday at a U.S. radar facility in Bahrain, its third attack in recent days on American military targets in the tiny island kingdom in theAfter issuing an alert about the incoming fire, Bahrain said that its air defense systems had successfully intercepted the “treacherous Iranian aerial attacks. ” The U.S. military said all of the drones had been intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel.

Also read US Confirms Third Aircraft Carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt Arrives in Middle East to Join Iran Blockade

The attacks on American infrastructure in Bahrain are part of an evolution in Iran’s strategy from waiting for an attack and then retaliating to targeting the operational capability of bases, Tehran-based security analyst Mostafa Najafi said.

“Tehran has shifted toward a more active, preemptive strategy — one focused on countering threats during their very formative stages,” he told The Associated Press.had arrived in the region. The move adds a third aircraft carrier and thousands more troops to the American presence as U.S. President Donald Trump keeps hisThe combined U.S. naval assets in the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Red Sea, and Mediterranean now exceed the force deployed when the U.S. and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran to launch the war on Feb. 28 — the presence provides greater offensive firepower and missile interception capacity, according to a new analysis by Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies.

The Roosevelt joins the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington aircraft carriers, as well as smaller U.S. Navy ships, which are in the region to maintain a.

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U.S. Central Command wouldn’t comment on whether it plans to keep all three carrier strike groups in the region or replace the Washington, which had been redeployed from the Asia-Pacific region to relieve theThis is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. facility in the country on Friday, and on Sunday fired at a radar system at an American helicopter base there.

Despite claims of success, there appeared to be little or no damage done. The attacks followed U.S. strikes on Iranian communications towers and ongoing drone surveillance operations, and Iran said that they were done in retaliation.

“Continued aggression against the country’s airspace, as well as the use of regional military bases and facilities for hostile acts against Iran will not go unanswered,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement. With negotiations stagnating on bringing an end to the war, despite intensified mediation efforts from Qatar, the latest military developments have further complicated prospects for a negotiated settlement, said Hamidreza Azizi, senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, in an analysis posted to X.“In other words, the risk of renewed war no longer depends solely on whether Trump decides to attack Iran again,” he said.

“It also depends on whether Tehran concludes that the costs of continued restraint have become greater than the risks of escalation. ”The attacks on the American facilities in Bahrain are a sign that Tehran is growing impatient with the waiting game as its economic woes mount, said Sascha Bruchmann, a Bahrain-based defense analyst with the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“Shooting at ships causes fear, but is not effective enough to change the strategic equation,” Bruchmann told the AP. “Tehran knows it needs to do something, but I wouldn’t overestimate what we saw against Bahrain this week. This is not it — yet. ” Iranian officials have termed the current situation “no war, no peace” and vowed that it must be brought to an end.

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Tehran has said that it’s open to a negotiated deal, but also signaled a readiness to escalate the conflict in the face of tightening sanctions and the blockade that are throttling Iran’s economy. Mahdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Iran’s influential parliamentary chief, posted on social media on Monday that leaders view U.S. economic pressure as an effort to create a domestic “security crisis.

” He said that the strikes on Bahrain were meant “to prevent the gradual expansion of enemy operations and to impose costs on its military infrastructure. ”Iran has also continued to attack ships seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz, which leads from the Persian Gulf toward the open seas. Before the war, ships had freely passed through the key waterway, carrying about a fifth of the world’s traded oil and gas.

Since then, Iran has held a tight grip on the strait and only a fraction of the peacetime shipping traffic has been able to pass through, despite U.S. efforts to provide escorts. On Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said that a tanker was reportedly attacked twice north of Oman, and that the second strike caused a fire on board.

Iran’s Fars news agency also reported that two ships were struck by mines in the strait, causing them to catch fire. It wasn’t immediately clear whether one was the incident reported by the British military’s UKMTO.

In Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels now have solidified their control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another critical shipping route, which connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, after a group allied with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government retreated on the weekend in a setback to the anti-Houthi coalition. Those government-allied forces are now fortifying their defenses in areas leading to the southern city of Aden, which serves as an interim capital of the internationally recognized government, two Yemeni military officials said.

Their efforts are focused on deploying more troops and equipment in and around the district of Tur al-Baha in the southern province of Lahij, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.