The late Campbell Soup Company chairman's La Gorce Island estate could Tie Mark Zuckerberg’s county price record.

La Gorce IslandYayoi Kusama’s ‘Infinity Net’ Painting Sold for a Record-Breaking $15.1 MillionAn 11-Acre Estate by Acclaimed Italian Designer Cesare Rovatti Can Now Be Yours for $4.3 Million Built in 2015 by the former Campbell Soup Company chairman George M. Sherman, who died in 2021, the property is now offered by his widow, Betsy Sherman, for $170 million—a tenfold leap over the $17 million the couple paid for the parcel in 2006.

Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker Realty, who also co-represented the sellers in Zuckerberg’s landmark deal, sharesResting on a 1.23-acre point lot in a tightly held enclave that has long attracted A-listers like Matt Damon, Ricky Martin, Billy Joel, and Cher, the compound spans 18,213 square feet across a two-story contemporary main residence and a detached guesthouse, totaling eight bedrooms, a dozen full bathrooms, and four powder rooms. A skylit entry foyer anchored by a sculptural spiral staircase sets the tone for the main house.

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From there, an expansive great room features a wet bar and walls of sliding glass opening to a covered terrace, alongside a dining room that seats up to 14 for formal gatherings. A den flows into a kitchen centered on a large eat-in island. Upstairs, the spacious primary suite has its own sitting area, balcony, and dual baths.

Elsewhere are additional en-suite bedrooms, an executive office, a dedicated screening room, and a fitness studio with a yoga nook overlooking a tranquil bamboo garden. Dotted with moss-laden oak trees and palms, the grounds feature a swimming pool and raised spa set into a sleek wooden deck, an alfresco kitchen and dining pavilion, and a deep-water dock along 320 feet of Biscayne Bay frontage.

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Rounding it all off is the separate guesthouse with its own kitchen and living area, plus a standalone garage with room for up to four vehicles.she is planning to move from the La Gorce Island estate into an apartment on Fisher Island, where she and George previously owned a condo they purchased from Oprah Winfrey.

“I feel as if it’s time for a family to be enjoying it,” she said, “so I’m reluctantly parting ways. ”Wendy Bowman is a real estate writer at Robb Report. Before that, she was a freelancer for Modern Luxury and several other media outlets, where she primarily covered luxury properties for…A Striking Palm Desert Home Designed by Guy Dreier Can Be Yours for $15.9 MillionNick and Vanessa Lachey List the $8.2 Million L.A.

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