A 21-inch-tall gilded object that was stolen by ‘Eric the Belgian’, a thief known for robbing churches in the 1970s and 80s, is recovered in the UK.

Courtesy Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union Spain’s National Police have spent the past 47 years searching for a Romanesque wood carving of the Virgin Mary that was stolen from the Church of Sa Pedro de Meoz in Navarre, part of the Basque area of northern Spain.

At last, they finally found it. The 21-inch-tall gilded object was nabbed by the notorious “gentleman thief” René Alphonse van den Berghe, known as Erik the Belgian, who robbed churches and monasteries in rural Spain in the late 1970s and early ’80s. Many of his marks have since been recovered. In 2023, for example, a missing fragment from a set of six 17th-century Flemish tapestries wasEl País , the investigation leading to this latest discovery picked up steam in April.

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The authorities knew that Erik the Belgian transported most of his loot from Spain to other European countries “with higher demand in thethat in 2012 the Virgin sculpture was sold by a Belgian antique dealer named Bernard Descheemaker, and that by 2017 it was part of the collection Daniel Kanz Gallery in London. , it found its way to Maastricht in the Netherlands as part of TEFAF, the prestigious art and antiques fair organized by the European Fine Art Foundation.

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It then “passed through the hands of various antique dealers and collectors,” eventually landing with a Spanish art collection in the UK.syndicatedSolange Knowles’s Large-Scale Sculptures Will Soon Be Dotted Along New York’s High Line