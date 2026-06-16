A-1 Pictures Announces Season 3 of Solo Leveling Amid July Convention Highlights

Season 3 of the popular anime will be revealed at a July convention where key creators and new projects, including a 1950s circus drama, will be unveiled.

Following the successful reception of the highly anticipated second season, the animation studio A-1 Pictures has confirmed that the next chapter of the hit series will be unveiled in the upcoming third season.

The first season concluded on the penultimate episode during the Winter 2025 lineup and the narrative sprang into high gear as the protagonist Jinwoo finally breaks his mother out of his centuries‑long sleep. The series then moved into the Jeju Island Arc, where Jinwoo challenged his most formidable foe to date and set up a series of events that will drive the plot forward in the forthcoming season.

The studio has not released a specific premiere date for Season 3, but it has assured fans that details will be presented during the July convention taking place from July 2nd to July 5th. A-1 Pictures will host a dedicated panel on the second day of the convention, and the event will feature appearances from key creators such as producer Shota Fujii and director Kanta Kamei.

Kamei is best known for his work on series such as Saekano How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend and Bunny Drop, while Fujii has contributed to the visual novels 86 and the re‑release of NieR Automata Ver 1.1a. These creators will provide an inside look at the production process, discuss the upcoming story arcs, and give insight into the status of the animation's development cycle.

In addition to the anniversary of the series, the same convention will showcase the studio's latest original production, a 1950s Japan set circus drama featuring the Hinawari Circus troupe. The drama stars ringmaster Maria and focuses on the troupe's struggle to survive during the post-war economic boom when traveling circuses carved out a significant portion of the nation's entertainment market. A young prodigy named Mizuka Tsurumaki joins the troupe and brings fresh energy to the already troubled show.

The teaser has already been released and shows the troupe travelling across increasingly difficult terrain as they compete for a spot at the prestigious Circus Collection festival, a rite of passage for top circus groups. The project is a collaboration between A-1 Pictures and Psyde Kick Studio, a company founded only last year. They had previously partnered to release an anime film that debuted in Japanese theatres earlier this year and is still awaiting a global release.

The July convention is a prime platform for the studio to provide an exhaustive update on all its projects, ranging from the hit anime remake to completely new titles. Aside from the central focus on the forthcoming Season 3, it will also provide the community with a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and the studio's original productions.

For fans who have been waiting for news that the studio acknowledges with increasing urgency, the event proves to be an ideal opportunity to connect the latest story developments to the studio's artistic vision and future plans





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