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First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance participate in a Red Cross Care Package Assembly with Military Spouses. A combination measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at Pennsylvania Department of Health measles vaccination clinic located in Lancaster County in Peach Bottom, Pa.

, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the 9th measles-associated death in Pennsylvania on Monday. The death occurred in Centre County, bringing the number of confirmed measles cases to 1,638 across 46 counties in 2026, according to the Pennsylvania measles dashboard. The deceased individuals have been one from Centre, one from Clinton, one from Mifflin, one from Montour, two from Jefferson and three from Lancaster counties.

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Since Nov. 18, there have been 49 confirmed measles cases and 330 hospitalizations, according to the press release. Hiker survives 550-foot fall from Mount Timpanogos Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October.

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A woman is facing charges after the police said she threatened to kill a woman and her son before organizing a group of kids to attack her at her home in Middlesex Township, causing her to briefly lose her ability to seeEast Lampeter Township police are investigating a fatal crash Friday evening on Eastbrook Road. Two arrested after Mifflin County drug saturation traffic stop at a Wawa after the police seized 19g suspected crack, 3g suspected fentanyl, marijuana, paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm, according to a news release.