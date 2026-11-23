Details on documentary feature eligibility for the 99th Academy Awards, including branch voting rules, shortlist announcements, and the ceremony date in March 2027.

The rules governing documentary feature film eligibility for the 99th Academy Awards have been finalized, establishing clear pathways for contenders to secure nominations. Films that have won a qualifying film festival award or have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country's official selection are now eligible in the documentary feature category. This provision allows for a broader range of documentary works to compete against traditional feature-length non-fiction releases.

Qualification Criteria and Voting Process

Films submitted in the documentary feature film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including best picture. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees for the documentary feature awards. This specialized branch ensures that experts in the field evaluate the artistic and technical merit of the nominated works. The selection process is rigorous, requiring active participation from branch members to filter the large pool of eligible entries.

Preliminary voting for select categories for the 99th Academy Awards will begin on Monday, Dec. 7, and end on Friday, Dec. 11. Shortlists will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 15. This early phase of voting is critical for narrowing down the field. Nominations will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 21. The timeline ensures that the industry has ample time to campaign and review the submitted materials before the final decisions are made.

Ceremony Details and Broadcast Information

The 99th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 14 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. This prestigious venue has been the traditional home of the Oscars for many years, providing a grand stage for the industry's biggest night. The event will be televised live on ABC, streaming live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide. This global reach ensures that the winners are celebrated by audiences across the world, highlighting the international appeal of cinema.

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Notable Music Documentaries and Contenders

Here are music documentaries that are vying for documentary feature at the 99th Oscars. The inclusion of music documentaries highlights the diverse range of subjects that qualify for the award. Included are the full names of the subjects in cases where they weren't spelled out in the title, and the director of each film. This attention to detail ensures that viewers and voters can easily identify the films and the people behind them. The list reflects the significant contribution of music documentaries to the broader landscape of non-fiction filmmaking.

Specific Documentary Entries

Billy Preston: That's the Way God Planned It features the life and career of the renowned keyboardist Billy Preston. Elvis, Rocky, & Me: The Carol Connors Story explores the life of songwriter Carol Connors through the lens of her relationships with icons Elvis Presley and Rocky. Linda Perry: Let It Die Here documents the journey of singer-songwriter Linda Perry. Paul McCartney; director: Morgan Neville examines the legendary musician Paul McCartney, with Morgan Neville directing. Peter Asher: Everywhere Man profiles the music manager and producer Peter Asher. These films represent a strong showing of music-related subjects in the race for the award.

Impact of the Rules on Film Industry

The updated rules regarding eligibility for documentary features have significant implications for the film industry. By allowing films from the International Feature Film category to compete, the Academy is acknowledging the blurred lines between different genres. This change may lead to more diverse nominations and a richer competitive field. The documentary branch plays a crucial role in this process, ensuring that the voting remains expert-driven. The announcement of the shortlist on Tuesday, Dec. 15, will be a key moment for these filmmakers.

Looking Ahead to the Nominations

As the industry prepares for the nominations announcement on Thursday, Jan. 21, all eyes are on the documentary category. The shortlist of 15 films will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 15, providing a glimpse into the potential winners. The subsequent voting will determine the final nominees who will compete for the Oscar. The ceremony on Sunday, March 14 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, will be the culmination of this long process. With live broadcasting on ABC and Hulu, the event will reach a global audience, celebrating the achievements of these documentary filmmakers.