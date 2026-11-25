“This is how she is every day, so it was a no-brainer to turn the camera on,” says Aileen Chin’s grandson Lucas Wong.

Ninety-six-year-old Jamaican matriarch Aileen Chin, affectionately known as Grandma Lynn on the internet, may have over a million followers, but she only just joined them in owning a smartphone.

“I bought her a phone last year, and she watches our videos all the time,” Lucas Wong, her 37-year-old grandson and partner in content creation, tells TODAY.com. He adds that she is pretty up to date with technology for her age, playing brain puzzles to keep her mind active, but doesn’t have her own personal social media accounts.

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“We make the potato one and grate it and make it into puddings,” Chin tells TODAY.com about her recipe for, a rich dessert made with grated sweet potatoes, coconut milk, warm spices and sugar. “We try to make a lot of recipes that I know people going to love. ” Wong started posting content with his grandmother in 2023 to preserve their family recipes and memories. ,” he says.

“She wanted to showcase her recipes, so we just started making food content, getting it out there. We just want to to learn how to make traditional Caribbean food and other recipes that grandmother has stored away. ” Chin’s well-worn cookbook is totally handwritten, and she has many more recipes on loose sheets of paper stored in a brown Basmati rice bag.

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She says she started cooking when she was 5 years old and hasn’t stopped in the over 90 years since. She opened a bakery in Highgate, St. Mary, Jamaica, with her husband in the 1950s, which ran successfully until 2008. After her husband died, she moved to the U.S. to be closer to family and now resides in Miami, Florida with her daughter and grandchildren. , always giving Chin a taste.

While she’s a staunch critic of his innovations, her love for her grandson is always apparent.

“The fusion is really my idea,” Wong says, adding that he has come up with ideas using her cookbook as a starting point. “I look through it all the time and just find interesting recipes that people actually forget about. ” Chin often says her catchphrase, “mi rahtid,” in Jamaican Patois, after trying his dishes. She speaks English-based creole, which is used primarily in Jamaica and the Jamaican diaspora.

“We would say, ‘Mi rahtid, look what you come to tell me,’” Chin says. “These things I never know about. ”Wong is still astonished by the amount of recognition they’ve gotten for “just cooking like we normally do” at home.

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“Everything you see on camera is natural grammar, natural reactions,” he says. “This is how she is every day, so it was a no-brainer to turn the camera on. ”Courtesy Josh Liljenquist