96 percent of nurses at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital vote to authorize strike

Nearly all 1,200 nurses at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital voted to allow their bargaining committee to call a strike if contract issues remain unresolved. The union cites unsafe staffing, lack of resources, and deep cuts to benefits as key concerns, demanding better staffing grids, protection for paid time off and pensions, and a cap on healthcare cost increases. State officials support the nurses and urge hospital leaders to negotiate. The contract expired 46 days ago and the hospital has already rejected the proposals.

96% of nurses at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital voted to authorize a strike Monday, June 15. Elected officials are backing the nurses and urging hospital management to negotiate.

Nearly all of the 1,200 nurses at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital voted Monday, June 15, to allow their bargaining committee to call a strike if ongoing contract issues are not resolved, according to a press release from Einstein Nurses United, a PASNAP local. Nurses say 96% voted to authorize a strike, citing unsafe staffing, lack of resources, and deep cuts to benefits as key issues.

"Our patients deserve better than Jefferson is willing to deliver on its own. So do the nurses who care for them," said Stephanie Stucka, RN, Co-President of Einstein Nurses United.

"This is our hospital, this is our community: That’s why I voted YES—to stand up for safe patient care, those who provide it, and the community Jefferson claims to serve. " Nurses say Jefferson Health has removed decision-making power from local nursing leadership and frozen capital improvements, closed pediatric clinics, and failed to invest in safe staffing levels. Nurses say Jefferson’s proposals could lead to unlimited benefit cuts, higher healthcare costs for staff, and possible service reductions.

They also say the hospital will not commit to maintaining current security levels or preventing future department closures. The nurses’ contract expired 46 days ago. On May 21, hundreds of nurses held an informational picket outside the hospital to raise awareness about their concerns. Nurses say they want better staffing grids, protection for paid time off and pensions, and a cap on healthcare cost increases.

Jefferson has rejected these proposals, according to the union. State Sen. Sharif Street and state Rep. Darisha Parker, whose districts include the hospital, voiced support for the nurses.

Street said, "They deserve a contract that recognizes their expertise, respects their contributions, and provides the staffing, workplace protections, and resources necessary to deliver safe, high-quality patient care.

"The strike authorization does not mean a strike will happen immediately, but gives the bargaining committee the power to call one if negotiations stall. It is not clear when or if a strike will be called, how Jefferson Health will respond to the vote, or what impact a strike could have on hospital operations and patient care.





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