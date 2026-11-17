Mary Egan must pay over £1 million in legal costs after the High Court dismissed her appeal in a decade-long fence feud with Neil and Fiona Morgan.

British widow Mary Egan has been ordered to pay more than £1 million in legal costs after the High Court dismissed her final appeal in a protracted property dispute. The 95-year-old woman has spent over a decade fighting a legal battle with her neighbors, Neil Morgan and his wife Fiona, over a garden fence in the historic village of Sissinghurst, Kent.

Decade-Long Boundary Feud Between Neighbors

The conflict began in 2015 when Neil Morgan and Fiona Morgan erected a new fence between their properties. The Morgans, who own the 17th-century Sissinghurst Court near Tunbridge Wells, claimed they were simply replacing an old fence to prevent their pets from escaping. Mrs. Egan insisted the structure encroached on her land and accused the couple of trespassing. The dispute centered on a narrow strip of land just 60 metres long.

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In January 2016, the couple installed another fence using concrete posts after Mrs. Egan had cut down a replacement. This escalation prompted the Morgans to sue Mrs. Egan for destroying their previous fence. Mrs. Egan counterclaimed for trespass and demanded that the boundary be declared to run through the middle of a line of trees and hedges separating the two country homes.

Previous Court Rulings and Legal Battles

Recorder John Dagnall presided over a trial at Maidstone County Court in 2021. He dismissed the Morgans' claim and found that they had trespassed on Mrs. Egan's land. The court awarded the widow £2,600 in damages. An additional £3,250 was awarded after the judge allowed the third fence to remain in place as the new boundary rather than ordering its removal. However, the judge rejected Mrs. Egan's argument that the boundary should run through the middle of the hedge.

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During the proceedings, tensions ran extremely high. Mr. Morgan was accused of branding his elderly neighbor as 'poisonous' and 'malevolent'. He also directed severe insults at the legal professionals involved. One junior lawyer was labeled a 'lying hypocritical devious arse of spectacular proportions'. Another solicitor was called 'sheer stupidity' and nicknamed 'Mr I-qualified-last-week'.

High Court Dismisses Final Appeal

The situation reached a critical point at a subsequent hearing in 2024. The judge described the outcome of the previous trials as a 'score draw' and ordered both parties to pay their own legal costs. While the Morgans had accumulated a six-figure legal bill before largely representing themselves, Mrs. Egan had instructed lawyers throughout the entire process. This distinction left her facing costs exceeding £1 million.

Ms. Egan appealed the decision, arguing that her neighbors' deplorable behavior meant they should foot her bill. Her barrister, Daniel Petrides, argued last week that she had been the true victor and should not have to bear the enormous financial burden. Mr. Petrides highlighted the personal abuse directed at court staff and judges. He noted that Deputy District Judge Swales was described as 'an offensive, provocative and prejudiced man'.

Severe Insults and Final Financial Liability

The appeal also addressed the personal attacks directed at Mrs. Egan herself. Correspondence described the 95-year-old widow as 'patronising', 'arrogant', and 'frankly poisonous'. Some insults, such as 'all-knowing self-appointed royalty', even appeared in the particulars of claim before being amended. Mr. Morgan's letter to the court previously branded a judge as 'moronic and genuinely not fit to judge vegetables at a village fete'.

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Mr. Petrides argued that this conduct unnecessarily drove up legal costs and should have been considered when deciding who pays. The High Court has now dismissed the appeal. The ruling leaves Mrs. Egan fully responsible for the seven-figure legal sum. The bitter feud over the Kent property effectively ends with this financial judgment against the elderly neighbor.