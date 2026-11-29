The 946 attacked Roman Reigns after The Bloodline's WarGames win in Houston, cuffing him to the cage as Royce Keys promised more chaos on 'Raw'.

CM Punk, Seth Rollins' feud consumes USA as Penta's heroics delivers Mexico win at Survivor Series: WarGames Lane Kiffin complains about programs tampering with LSU players in wildly hypocritical scene given his historyLGBTQ writer who ripped Brock Purdy for Christian charity support says he didn't research Muslim equivalents Cowboys cheerleader Abby Summers enjoys Rivalry Week, Marcus Freeman's wife locked in & more Bigfoot stories The Rock hints his in-ring career is over with intriguing appearance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGamesAuburn ends Alabama’s 91-game streak and leaves the Crimson Tide begging for a CFP bid, as Big Ten goes crazy Washington stuns Oregon in double-overtime instant classic, knocks rival out of Big Ten title game and CFPMelee breaks out on the field after Penn State pulls off massive comeback over Maryland WWE star Charlotte Flair emerges as MVP of Women's WarGames match after high-risk moonsault in team's winWake Forest all but secures College Football Playoff berth with win over Duke, sets up ACC clash with Miami UCLA had the College Football Playoff in sight.

USC made sure the Bruins felt every bit of the collapse Clemson, South Carolina get into benches clearing brawl and every single player is assessed a penalty WWE pays tribute to Bronson Reed before Survivor Series: WarGames as new details emerge about his deathHoliday ornaments and crafts on a budgetKaylee McGhee White: These are the most insufferable people aliveWWE star Dragon Lee isn't necessarily sold on the friction between CM Punk and Seth Rollins ahead of Survivor Series match.as he pinned Lucien Price. But just because the bell rang to declare The Bloodline the winners of the Men’s WarGames match, it didn’t mean the fight stopped there.

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This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Jaida Parker, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima, Cruz Montana, Royce Keys and Lucien Price look on during Survivor Series at Daikin Park in Houston on Nov. 28, 2026.