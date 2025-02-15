94-Year-Olds Share Secret to Long Marriage: A Nightly Song

Don and Marilyn Barnett, a couple from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have been married for 68 years. Their secret to a long and happy marriage? A nightly ritual of song. Every night before bed, Don serenades Marilyn with a song, a tradition that has lasted for over 50 years. This simple act of love has not only brought joy to their marriage but has also helped them to resolve any disagreements they may have had during the day.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota - On this Valentine's Day, the secret to a long and happy marriage , according to 94-year-old Don Barnett and his 93-year-old wife Marilyn of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is revealed. Their public displays of affection, they say, are made possible by their nightly ritual of song. It happens right before bed, when Don asks Marilyn, 'Want a song?' And she responds, 'Sure!' Don then sits down beside his bride of 68 years and starts to sing.

'I just look forward to it,' Marilyn told CBS News. 'And he has a beautiful voice.' They started doing this about 50 years ago. 'And I discovered a couple of things,' Don said. 'First of all, it pleased her. And secondly, it calmed us. And if we had a disagreement or something before, it was gone by the time we went to sleep.' It's a magic musical elixir that their son Doug says happens without fail. 'I'm not aware that they ever miss it,' Doug said. Last month, Marilyn fell and broke her hip. And sure enough, her nightly serenade continued without skipping a beat. 'When you sing to your spouse, she realizes that you really care enough to go out of your way â rather than just say, 'Goodnight, honey,' Don explains. This Valentine's weekend, couples will be searching for just the right words to show their love. But for Don and Marilyn there's nothing to say that can't be sung





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marriage Love Song Relationship Happy Marriage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

74-Year-Old Musician's 50-Year-Old Song Earns Him $1 Million a YearMark Mothersbaugh, a renowned composer known for his work on hit movies and TV shows, has an unexpected source of income: a song he wrote almost 50 years ago. 'Uncontrollable Urge,' originally featured on Devo's debut album, became the theme song for MTV's popular show 'Ridiculousness.' The enduring success of the show has turned the song into Mothersbaugh's biggest money maker, generating an estimated $1 million in royalties annually. This ironic twist is particularly satisfying for Mothersbaugh and his wife, as Devo's early videos met with resistance from MTV.

Read more »

NYC advocates push for universal child care for 2-year-oldsThe New Black View

Read more »

Appeals Court Strikes Down Ban on Handgun Sales to 18-20 Year OldsA federal appeals court overturned a long-standing federal law prohibiting the sale of handguns to Americans aged 18 to 20, citing the Second Amendment and historical tradition. The ruling, which could impact nationwide gun safety laws, is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court.

Read more »

Fifth Circuit Court Rules Handgun Purchase Ban for 18-20 Year Olds UnconstitutionalA three-judge panel from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has declared a federal law prohibiting licensed gun dealers from selling handguns to individuals under 21 years old as unconstitutional. The ruling, written by Judge Edith Hollan Jones, cites the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation as the basis for the decision. Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization affiliated with Mike Bloomberg, criticized the ruling, calling it 'reckless' and urging the federal government to appeal the decision.

Read more »

Appeals Court Overturns Handgun Age Restriction for 18-20 Year OldsA federal appeals court has ruled that a law prohibiting 18-20 year olds from purchasing handguns is unconstitutional, sparking debate on firearm regulations in the US.

Read more »

Fifth Circuit Court Overturns Ban on Handgun Purchases for 18-20 Year OldsA three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled against a lower court decision upholding a ban on handgun purchases by 18-20 year-olds, citing a lack of historical precedent for such restrictions. The court argued that the Second Amendment protects the right of all adults, including those aged 18-20, to keep and bear arms.

Read more »