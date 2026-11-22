A 94-year-old man faces two counts of first-degree assault after a hit-and-run on Thursday that left a mother and her 2-month-old daughter in critical condition.

OHIO CO., Ky. - A 94-year-old man faces two counts of first-degree assault after a hit-and-run on Thursday that left a mother and her 2-month-old daughter in critical condition.

Sheriff Adam Wright said William Lillpop was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid. What police say happened Investigators said the mother was walking her 2-month-old child in a stroller when a car hit them from behind. Wright said the sheriff’s office learned of the crash a little before 3:30 p.m. He said the woman was walking northbound.

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A neighbor who was working in his yard heard the woman’s cries and called 911, Wright said. The neighbor told dispatchers he heard a collision about 20 minutes earlier but did not think anything of it because it is deer season, Wright said. He said the neighbor thought someone had fired a gun in the distance. Wright said the woman was going in and out of consciousness.

He said the neighbor found the infant while on the phone with a dispatcher. The baby stopped breathing and had to be revived at the scene before both were flown to a hospital, Wright said.

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“A lot of people do take advantage of the country living, if you will. They enjoy living outside of the elements where, you know, obviously our county roads do not have sidewalks,” Wright said. Wright said the crash hit close to home for him and his deputies.

“Obviously I’m a father of a two-year-old and, my wife, she enjoys walking in our neighborhood and, obviously, just being struck by a vehicle and laying in a ditch for what we may think for up to 30 minutes with no help,” Wright said. How deputies found the car Wright said investigators had no witnesses and no video footage. Deputies only had one clue: a broken piece of the car’s fog light, which Wright said had a Ford stamp.

Wright said local body shops researched their records and told deputies they were looking for a 2007 to 2009 Lincoln.

“Can’t thank Ohio County enough for helping us with this because, like I said, where this happened, zero video footage and we had just a piece of fog light. That’s all we had,” Wright said. Wright said deputies and detectives were still canvassing the area around 9 p.m. Thursday. A deputy showed a resident a photo of the type of car, and the resident pointed them to a home not far from the crash site, he said.

Wright said Lillpop came to the door, confirmed he was out that afternoon and allowed investigators into his garage, where they saw damage to the car. More investigators collected evidence from the vehicle, and it was towed to the sheriff’s office impound lot, Wright said. Wright said deputies were involved in an active pursuit at the time of the crash.

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He said some deputies were called off the pursuit to help with the investigation and that the pursuit slowed the response to the crash site. Charges and next steps Wright said Lillpop was not confrontational with deputies and allowed them to talk to him and his wife. Wright said Lillpop believes he hit an object, did not know what it was and kept driving.

“I just don’t think he grasped the full scenario of what happened,” Wright said. Wright said people who know Lillpop say he would never do this intentionally.

“But unfortunately our hands are tied at this point. We have two individuals that were left on the side of the road, whether it was intentional or unintentional, but we just can’t say, well, this is okay. We’re going to write this off as a no foul and it’s going about our ways. You know, obviously we as a law enforcement, we have a responsibility that we have to enforce those laws,” Wright said.

Wright said his office has kept the county attorney and the Commonwealth’s attorney updated. He said he does not know what the Commonwealth’s attorney will want to do. Mother and baby remain hospitalized The mother and her baby remain in critical condition. Wright said that as of Friday morning, the last he had heard, the infant was still in critical condition.