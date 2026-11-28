Harriet Evelyn Hall, 92, has been charged with murdering her 5-year-old son Ronald, who died in 1969 after reportedly enduring four years of abuse. She is held on a $500,000 bond.

A 92-year-old Texas woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son, who died 57 years ago after reportedly suffering years of abuse, Universal City police said Wednesday.

Harriet Evelyn Hall was arrested and charged with the murder of her son, Ronald, according to a police news release posted on social media. She is being held on a $500,000 bond. Investigators say Ronald died on November 25, 1969, while the family was living in Universal City's Aviation District. Reports alleged the child was abused for four years before he fell into a coma.

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Brother Reports Abuse To Police

The case came to light after Ronald's older brother, James Randall Hall, went to police and described witnessing the abuse firsthand. James shared details with investigators in 2024. Detective Kabir Bhakta of the Universal City Police Department told KSAT that James reported seeing his mother constantly abusing his brother for four years. The indictment alleges Hall hit the child with her hands and a stick.

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She also allegedly bound the child's hands and feet and withheld food from him. The abuse reportedly caused the boy to fall into a coma before he died. James Randall Hall is identified as a complainant in the case and has provided police with information on multiple occasions over the years. Hall later moved to Waco, where Texas Rangers interviewed her.

She was arrested and brought back to Bexar County. Investigators say Hall gave several accounts of what happened to her son. She initially claimed he was injured in a fall, but on another occasion she said she could not recall what had happened. Bhakta told KSAT, As a police officer, I could say that it's a great feeling knowing that we never gave up and that justice has no limits.

At the time of Ronald's death, his father, James Fletcher Hall, was stationed at Randolph Air Force Base. He has since died. It was not immediately clear if Harriet Hall had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Hall remains legally presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Texas Has No Murder Statute Limitation

Newsweek has contacted the Universal City Police Department for comment via an email sent outside regular business hours and is awaiting a reply. Like every other U.S. state, Texas has no statute of limitations for murder. That means prosecutors can bring murder charges at any time, regardless of how much time has passed since the alleged crime.

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While murder charges against the very elderly are rare, there have been several cases of people in their 90s or older being charged with murder in the United States. However, most never reach trial, either because the defendants have died or because they have been ruled incompetent to stand trial. In 2019, 93-year-old Anna Mae Blessing died just a few weeks before she was due to go on trial for the murder of her 72-year-old son.

Authorities said Blessing shot her son in July 2018 because she was upset about his plans to put her into a nursing home in Arizona. In 2009, 98-year-old Laura Lundquist was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly strangling her 100-year-old roommate Elizabeth Barrow in a nursing home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. She was ruled incompetent to stand trial due to dementia and ordered held at a state psychiatric facility.

She died in 2017 with the murder charges still pending, according to the Marshall Project.