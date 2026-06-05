92 animals neglected, buried horse found in shallow grave leads to woman's arrest: Sheriff

A Citrus County woman is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after authorities say a multi-day investigation uncovered widespread neglect.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Mary Pitts, 38, on June 2 following an investigation at her business, Moonstone Field, where she bred horses, dairy goats and Florida Native sheep.

woman is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after authorities say a multi-day investigation uncovered widespread neglect involving dozens of animals at a rural Dunnellon property. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Mary Pitts, 38, on June 2 following an investigation at her business, Moonstone Field, where she bred horses, dairy goats, and Florida Native sheep.

Deputies were first called to the five-acre property on June 2, after receiving a report of a horse in severe distress.

When they arrived, they found the animal suffering to such an extent that a veterinarian determined humane euthanasia was necessary at the scene, authorities said. As detectives continued their investigation, they discovered another horse had died weeks earlier and had been buried in a shallow grave on the property. During a broader survey, deputies and Citrus County Animal Control officers identified approximately 92 animals on site, including horses, goats, sheep, dogs, exotic birds, chickens, cats, and a turtle.

Many of the animals showed clear signs of malnourishment, untreated medical conditions, and inadequate living conditions, according to the sheriff’s office. During a broader survey, deputies and Citrus County Animal Control officers identified approximately 92 animals on site, including horses, goats, sheep, dogs, exotic birds, chickens, cats and a turtle. Many of the animals showed clear signs of malnourishment, untreated medical conditions and inadequate living conditions, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined Pitts was solely responsible for the care and decision-making for the animals. USF roommates tied to 3-person stabbing at Tampa complex; 2 injured, presumed suspect dead “This was one of the most heartbreaking scenes our team has encountered,” Vincent said in a statement.

“The level of suffering these animals endured was completely preventable, but I’m proud of how our deputies, Citrus County Animal Services, and Countryside Animal Clinic worked together to make sure every surviving animal received the care they needed. ” Due to the large number of animals and the extent of rehabilitation required, the investigation remained active through Thursday, June 4, with continued assistance from Citrus County Animal Services and Countryside Animal Clinic.

As detectives continued their investigation, they discovered another horse had died weeks earlier and had been buried in a shallow grave on the property. Hit-and-run driver leaves homeowner with costly damage, no insurance coverage Dawn Opie is understandably upset after her Chevy Silverado was hit outside her home in the middle of the night.

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"It almost looked like he was going to hit me,The Department of Public Safety said it responds to about 70 calls a day or 25,000 a year, involving debris on Utah roads and highways. For UHP troopers, removi





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