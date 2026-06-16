911 outages reported across several Washington counties

Several Washington counties have reported technical difficulties and outages with the state's 911 service provider.

An alert sent to Whatcom County residents detailing technical difficulties with 911. Several Washington counties have reported technical difficulties and outages with the state’s 911 service provider.

Those unable to reach emergency services in Kittitas County can call the Kittcom non-emergency line at 509-925-8534 for assistance. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office noted there have been reports of 911 services being down statewide. Anyone having issues reaching 911 in Kitsap County can call 360-307-5844. Asotin County said it is currently experiencing a disruption to 911.

Those who can’t connect can call 509-758-2331.

‘Law enforcement will be out in force’: King County Sheriff’s Office ramps up presence for World Cup The King County Sheriff's Office is stepping up its visible presence on the ground and in the air as Seattle hosts World Cup matches this week. A tragic bike crash in West Seattle left a woman dead on Monday morning, and investigators are searching for answers.

A Silverdale woman was not hurt Sunday night after a bullet came through her wall and landed on the floor near her window. Gas prices across the country are below $4 a gallon for the first time since April, but drivers in Washington are still paying some of the highest prices in the nation. A fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle occurred along westbound I-90 near Bellevue on Sunday afternoon, shutting down several lanes.

June is National Men’s Health Month: Advancing prostate cancer treatment while preserving quality of life One in eight men will hear the words"you have prostate cancer" in their lifetime. Unfortunately, many men tend to overlook the importance of preventative care. When is the best time to see whales in the Salish Sea? Each of the four whale species in our waters follows its own seasonal rhythm, and understanding those patterns is the key to planning your experience.

Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.





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