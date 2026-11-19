The 911 caller who pleaded for police to rush to pop star Madison Beer’s home on Wednesday night gave terrifying details.

on Wednesday night stated they saw “two suspects wearing black, hooded sweatshirts breaking into the neighbor’s house,” according to police audio obtained by the California Post.

The call was placed at around 7:56 p.m., and after hearing the reporting party’s claims, the police dispatcher sent units to Beer’s Hollywood Hills residence, according to the audio. Justin Herbert and Madison Beer attend a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

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When law enforcement arrived at the scene, one officer relayed back to the dispatcher that the property is “a pretty big” one and additional police presence was needed, according to the audio. At one point during the call, the reporting party — who has still not been identified — said they believed they saw the suspects fleeing the area in a white SUV.

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One officer later could be heard telling dispatch they had been “flagged down by a witness who said that a possible suspect tossed an article in the bushes. ”The LAPD told The Post on Wednesday that it found “no evidence of a burglary” and all the suspects were “gone” by the time officers arrived.

It’s unclear if Beer was home at the time of the incident, but video from the scene appeared to show she and her fiancé, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, speaking with cops outside the house at some point in the night. Justin Herbert and Madison Beer attend a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 31, 2026.