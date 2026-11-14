911 audio captures window washers trapped 532 feet up Bellevue, WA building

Newly released 911 audio captures the urgent pleas for help from two window washers who were left dangling 39 floors above the ground in high winds outside an Amazon building in Bellevue last week.

First responders from Bellevue and Redmond coordinated an aerial rope rescue after strong gusts trapped the workers 532 feet in the air at the Amazon Sonic building on 108th Avenue Northeast.

Both workers were brought to safety. Newly released 911 audio captures the urgent distress call from two window washers who were stranded 39 floors, or 532 feet, above the ground in high winds outside the Amazon Sonic building in Bellevue last Friday. Specialized rope rescue teams from the Bellevue and Redmond fire departments worked together to bring both workers to safety, aided by real-time aerial visuals from a Bellevue Police Department drone.

Also read Newly released 911 audio captures window washers’ plea for help from over 30 stories up

Following the multi-agency rescue, the Bellevue Fire Foundation announced a $100,000 fundraising campaign to purchase a dedicated drone to assist fire crews during future high-angle emergencies. Newly released 911 audio captures the urgent pleas for help from two window washers who were left dangling 39 floors above the ground in high winds outside an Amazon building in First responders from Bellevue and Redmond coordinated an aerial rope rescue after strong gusts trapped the workers 532 feet in the air at the Amazon Sonic building on 108th Avenue Northeast.

Both workers were brought to safety. The incident unfolded last Friday as commuters were heading home from work. Whipping winds battered the two workers against the west wall near the top floors of the high-rise. During the emergency call, a dispatcher struggled at first to hear one of the workers over the wind as he reported they were stuck and needed immediate rescue.

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"We're window washers on, ugh, where the are we? 555 Bellevue. Sonic. Amazon Sonic. We need to get rescued," the worker told the dispatcher, according to the audio.

The agency said that its rope rescue technicians were deployed to help the window washers reach the ground. Firefighters estimated that the window washers were stuck about 532 feet above ground. As the wind continued to hit the workers, the caller explained he could no longer stay on the line because he needed both hands to hold on. When asked how high up they were, the worker estimated they were between 32 and 42 floors above the street.

Firefighters and specialized rope rescue teams from both the Bellevue and Redmond fire departments responded to the scene. To assist crews working hundreds of feet in the air, the Bellevue Police Department deployed a drone to provide real-time aerial visuals of the stranded workers. Video from the Redmond Fire Department showed rescue crews working together to safely secure and retrieve the pair.

Information for this story came from the Bellevue Fire Department, Redmond IAFF Local 2829 Facebook pages and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle. Suspect in US Coast Guard murder released from jail on $3M bail