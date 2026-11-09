91 Freeway between Orange County and Inland Empire partially closed this weekend

Part of the 91 Freeway between Orange County and the Inland Empire will be partially closed for 55 consecutive hours starting on Friday night.

Part of the 91 Freeway between Orange County and the Inland Empire will be partially closed for 55 consecutive hours starting on Friday night. Beginning at 10 p.m., Caltrans will cut the already busy eastbound 91 Freeway to three lanes between the 241 and Green River Road near Corona to replace a culvert.

Veronica Perez, whose restaurant Green River Cafe overlooks the highway, said these types of closures have cut their business in half in the past.

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"It makes it really hard for everybody," Perez said. "From the customers, to the employees, for everybody. " Of the three lanes that will be open, two are toll lanes. Caltrans said that during the portion of the closure, those lanes will be free for everyone to use to get through the traffic.

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"Expect delays because we're going to have main traffic coming from the eastbound 91 funnel through these three lanes," said Robert Tsai, Caltrans spokesperson. "We definitely suggest people to take an alternate route. " The work is all part of a $6 million project to demolish, excavate and replace the 82-foot culvert under the freeway, allowing wildlife to cross through the canyon beneath. "It's very old," Tsai said.

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