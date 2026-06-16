‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh make ‘freaky’ sex life confession

The TMI moment comes about a month after Slatten publicly announced her ALS diagnosis.

“90 Day Fiancé” couple Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are dishing on their sex life. In a video posted to their shared Instagram account Monday, Singh asks Slatten, “So, baby, what is kinking?

”“90 Day Fiancé” stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh made a TMI confession about their sex life in a new Instagram post . In the clip, Singh asked Slatten what “kinking” was, to which she replied that it was “freaky sex” after having a good laugh.

“Freaky, like how freaky,” Singh then asks, to which Slatten answers, “Like, do anything you want. ”He then confirms they are more “traditional” in the bedroom and there’s “no kinking” involved. When Singh asked “how freaky,” Slatten said it meant “do anything you want. ” When Singh then asked if they did that, Slatten confirmed they don’t.

Singh went on to note they are more “traditional” in the bedroom and there’s “no kinking” involved. Slatten, 68, told People at the time she’d been diagnosed in December 2025, a year after symptoms like choking “badly” while drinking water, having issues swallowing pills and experiencing migraines began. The TLC star said she began shying away from conversations after noticing her speech had started to slow down, telling the outlet, “That’s when we knew something was wrong.

” The funny video comes nearly a month after Slatten publicly announced her amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis. Slatten was first diagnosed in December 2025 after experiencing symptoms, including slowed speech.as a fatal and progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and loss of mobility and speech.

Doctors have told Slatten the progression of her ALS is “slow,” and she said she and Singh, 38, are determined to “just live our life as we have been while we can. ” “Honestly, I never felt this much love, or I can love anyone this much,” Singh said in the joint interview.

“I used to … live for myself. But from last so many years, I feel like doing for someone who you love gives you happiness, I think that’s what love is. ” Slatten said doctors said her ALS progression is “slow” and she’s just enjoying her life with Singh.

The fan-favorite couple first debuted on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” in 2019 and, having overcome many hurdles, finally tied the knot in August 2021.

“I’m still able to walk around and Sumit is still allowed to smile,” she wrote alongside a selfie of them together posted to Instagram Stories. The fan-favorite couple first debuted on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” in 2019 and have overcome their age-gap relationship and family issues, ultimately tying the knot in August 2021.

"90 Day Fiancé" stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh made a TMI confession about their sex life in a new Instagram post . In the clip, Singh asked Slatten what"kinking" was, to which she replied that it was"freaky sex" after having a good laugh. When Singh asked"how freaky," Slatten said it meant"do anything you want.

" When Singh then asked if they did that, Slatten confirmed they don't. Singh went on to note they are more"traditional" in the bedroom and there's"no kinking" involved. The funny video comes nearly a month after Slatten publicly announced her amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis. Slatten was first diagnosed in December 2025 after experiencing symptoms, including slowed speech.

Slatten said doctors said her ALS progression is"slow" and she's just enjoying her life with Singh. The fan-favorite couple first debuted on"90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" in 2019 and, having overcome many hurdles, finally tied the knot in August 2021.





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