90 Day Fiance alumna Sheila Mangubat passed away at age 35 in the Philippines due to gynecological cancer. Interpreter Aimee Adiwang reveals details of her final days and hospitalization.

Sheila Mangubat, a star on the reality television series 90 Day Fiance, has died in the Philippines. Her interpreter Aimee Adiwang confirmed that the former reality personality passed away on a Saturday at the age of 35. This tragic event occurred just days before her scheduled 36th birthday.

The Cause of Death Revealed

Adiwang stated that Mangubat died suddenly from gynecological cancer. The interpreter provided these details exclusively to Page Six shortly after the death was announced. Medical staff had initially diagnosed the condition as a urinary tract infection, which is why Mangubat did not disclose the severity of her illness to her relatives.

Also read Sheila Mangubat, ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Star, Dies at 35

Sheila Mangubat told her family members that she was suffering from a urinary tract infection because that was the explanation given by her doctors during the initial examination. The family remained unaware of the cancer diagnosis until she was already admitted to the hospital. She remained hospitalized for four days before her death occurred.

Medical Details and Circumstances

According to Adiwang, Mangubat's teenage son, Jhonreil, shared that his mother was severely anemic prior to passing away. He also reported that she experienced circulatory failure shortly before her heart stopped. These medical complications compounded the effects of her undiagnosed cancer.

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The reality star had been working in the Philippines before her final illness. She had previously appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days during Season 6 alongside her former fiancé, David Dangerfield. The pair met in 2021 through a Facebook group dedicated to deaf and hard-of-hearing singles.

Relationship History and Visa Issues

David Dangerfield is deaf and nonverbal, while Sheila Mangubat was hearing-impaired. Their relationship faced significant communication barriers throughout their courtship. The couple ultimately separated last year after Mangubat's K-1 visa application was denied by immigration authorities.

Adiwang worked closely with both Mangubat and Dangerfield during their time on the show. She described Mangubat as a good friend and expressed her devastation upon learning of the passing. The interpreter has been in regular contact with Mangubat's niece and other family members since the news broke.

Community Support and Funeral Arrangements

Jonathan Mangubat, Sheila's brother, uploaded a video from her funeral on his Facebook Story. The footage showed Sheila lying in an open, all-white casket wearing white clothing. Mourners were gathered in the church for the final farewell service.

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Mangubat's family is currently seeking financial assistance for her surviving son, Jhonreil. She had not been working recently due to her health struggles. Adiwang urged fans to keep her son, her family, and herself in their prayers during this difficult time. The 90 Day Fiance community has responded with an outpouring of support for the grieving family.