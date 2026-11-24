Armando Niedermeier-Rubio opens up about daughter Hannah's severe brain bleed and ICU stay, emphasizing that sharing their family's medical journey is about raising awareness rather than creating drama.

Armando Niedermeier-Rubio, a long-time cast member of the reality television franchise 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, has publicly addressed the severe medical emergency involving his 13-year-old daughter, Hannah. The father and television personality used social media platforms to share the harrowing details of Hannah's hospitalization, explaining why the family chose to document such a traumatic period in their lives. He emphasized that the goal was not to create entertainment but to provide transparency regarding their family's reality.

Medical Emergency and ICU Transfer Details

Hannah experienced a rapid deterioration of her health condition in July, which initially presented with noticeable physical symptoms including a droopy face. The severity of her condition necessitated an emergency airlift from their home in Mexico to a specialized hospital in Arizona. Upon arrival and after undergoing diagnostic scans, medical professionals discovered the presence of blood in Hannah's brain, a critical finding that required immediate intensive care. The teen was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for stabilization and treatment before eventually being released from the hospital.

Also read US Senators Demand Rubio Force Israel to Open Gaza Aid Crossings After 70000 Tents Flooded

The situation marked a stark contrast to the usual experiences the family has had with the camera crew over the years. Although Armando and his partner have been part of the franchise for several years, they never encountered a health crisis of this magnitude before. The incident occurred during a time when the family was navigating complex personal and logistical challenges, adding an additional layer of stress to an already difficult medical situation.

Candid Discussion on Documenting the Health Scare

Both Armando and his partner, Kenny, stressed that sharing this story was a mutual decision rooted in a desire for authenticity rather than theatrical drama. They engaged in a candid and sensitive discussion with Hannah about how much of her hospitalization and recovery she was comfortable sharing with the viewing public. According to the couple, Hannah supported the documentation of her story, understanding that it could serve a purpose beyond their immediate family.

Advertisement

Armando clarified that the footage and images released were not produced for sensationalism. He noted that any video captured inside the hospital was filmed by family members themselves, ensuring that the content remained respectful and focused on their lived experience. Furthermore, every photograph posted on social media platforms was carefully approved by Hannah, ensuring she maintained agency over her own narrative during a vulnerable time.

The couple also highlighted the bureaucratic and emotional hurdles they faced during the medical emergency. Armando described the process of getting the necessary documents to enter the country and be with his daughter in the hospital as deeply traumatic for Hannah. The separation and legal barriers prevented immediate family reunification during the critical early stages of her treatment, a struggle they are eager to highlight.

Advocacy Against Border Barriers for Families

Through their personal ordeal, Armando and Kenny are using their platform to advocate for policy changes regarding family unity and border access during medical emergencies. Kenny stated that Hannah explicitly wanted people to be aware that fathers and other family members should be able to be with sick relatives without being hindered by border restrictions. The family's message is that a border should never stand between a family member and their loved one who is ill, regardless of citizenship or legal status.

Armando reiterated that their intention is to show their lives as they really are, encompassing both the positive and negative aspects. He acknowledged that while reality television often attracts viewers through conflicts and arguments, the family is committed to presenting a more genuine picture of their experiences. They want the audience to understand that their health struggles are not storylines but are instead significant parts of their real lives that have profoundly affected the entire family.

Advertisement

Gratitude and Ongoing Health Awareness

In the days following her release, the family expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support they received. Armando shared that fans and strangers from across the nation had shown tremendous love and care for Hannah, which helped the family navigate the aftermath of the crisis. He thanked those who have followed their journey since the beginning, as well as new viewers who have shown concern for Hannah without ever having met her in person.

Hannah has since been released from the hospital, and the family continues to heal and process the events of July. The experience has solidified their commitment to using their reality television presence as a tool for advocacy and genuine connection. By sharing their story, they hope to raise awareness about medical emergencies, the importance of family presence during health crises, and the systemic barriers that can prevent families from being together when it matters most.