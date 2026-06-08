‘90 Day Fiancé’: Rasit confronts Mallorie’s ex at his ‘white trash bash’ in Alabama

Mallorie also threatened to “punch a motherf–er in the face” after some of her friends labeled Rasit a “terrorist” because he comes from a Muslim country.

Rasit got a taste of living in the South and had an uncomfortable confrontation with Mallorie’s ex, Brandon, on Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé.

” Rasit moved from Turkey to Alabama to be with Mallorie on this season of the hit TLC show. Aside from dealing with extreme culture shock, Rasit was upset that Mallorie was still close friends with her ex, Brandon. The two men awkwardly met during Sunday’s episode, and Rasit was already annoyed at Brandon dropping by his and Mallorie’s house unannounced to pick up his pet camera that he let Mallorie borrow.

While Mallorie was hopeful that maybe Brandon and Rasit would eventually become friends, Rasit bluntly responded, “F–k Brandon. ” Brandon was similarly unimpressed — noting that there was “tension” coming from Rasit’s side — and that Rasit would have to figure it out ahead of the party Mallorie was throwing him that night to welcome him to Alabama.

On Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé,” Rasit got a lesson in Southern living after moving from Turkey to Alabama to be with Mallorie.

“Tomorrow we are giving him a first-hand experience of life in the South, and he’s going to have to man up and deal with the issue, because it’s disrespectful,” Brandon told cameras. “And that’s one thing I don’t do is disrespect. ” Ahead of the party, Mallorie got upset while talking to Rasit about the prejudice he’s faced due to him being from Turkey.

She revealed she had to uninvite some people from the party for saying insulting things about Rasit.

“They have said bad things about you because you come from a Muslim country,” she admitted. “They judge … They flat out called you a terrorist. ” Rasit told cameras he was “worried” about the party and that there would be small-minded people there.

“I think American people judging all Muslim,” he said. “Muslim has bad people, Christian has bad people. Same. ” Mallorie later got upset when she admitted that some of her friends have talked badly about Rasit because he comes from a Muslim country, calling him “a terrorist.

”TLC Mallorie broke down in tears and said she would “punch a motherf–er in the face” if they disrespected him.

“It’s a huge worry that somebody might say something just really cruel and rude to him,” she said. “I mean, I’m terrified, but the last thing I’m going to tolerate is some ignorant, backwoods, uneducated motherf–er say something silly to my future husband. ” But Mallorie’s friends and Rasit had fun at the party, which Mallorie dubbed “a white trash bash” to welcome her fiancé to Southern living.

The guests all wore camouflage, overalls, cowboy boots, trucker hats, and chanted “USA” to stay on theme. While Rasit was initially having a good time, his mood soured when Brandon arrived, and he told cameras in a confessional that he didn’t want to see him. He stressed that it was “weird” for him to be there and that he didn’t like it. But the mood soured when Rasit confronted her ex, Brandon.

Rasit didn’t like that he was still close to Mallorie. TLCBrandon told cameras, “He did the prime thing of insulting a man in the South, of sitting on a man’s tailgate uninvited. That’s just something you don’t do down here because it’s disrespectful. ”Brandon didn’t back down, telling cameras, “I think it was intentional to kind of show me a sign of dominance, which I’m not the person for him to do that to because I choose violence any day.

” On Sunday's episode of"90 Day Fiancé," Rasit got a lesson in Southern living after moving from Turkey to Alabama to be with Mallorie. Mallorie later got upset when she admitted that some of her friends have talked badly about Rasit because he comes from a Muslim country, calling him"a terrorist.

"TLCBut the mood soured when Rasit confronted her ex, Brandon. Rasit didn't like that he was still close to Mallorie. TLC





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