9 symptoms that can show up days after a crash

Here are several symptoms that can show up days after a car crash, what they might mean and what you should do next.

Car accidents are not something that anyone wants to experience. And yet, even the most careful drivers in the world can be involved in a crash that wasn't their fault.reported 61,406 total crashes, resulting in 26,437 injuries and 332 fatalities.

According to the statistics, a person was injured in a crash every 20 minutes. The thing about these injuries is that they don't always show up right away. As the peer-reviewed journalexplains, your body's sympathetic nervous system triggers a surge of adrenaline after a crash. This is your body's fight-or-flight response to post-traumatic stress, which can temporarily relieve pain.

But then, several days later when all of the excitement and adrenaline have worn off, that's when you notice it. A pain in your neck. A headache. A bruised rib.

Dizziness. Confusion. If this happens, it's your body's way of telling you that something's wrong — and you shouldn't ignore it. Here are several symptoms that can show up days after aDizziness Of all of the post-car crash injuries, anything involving your head deserves special attention.

Dizziness is a big one and a very common symptom following an accident. , "Dizziness is an umbrella term that describes lightheadedness or feelings of faintness or loss of balance. Depending on the underlying cause, dizziness may be temporary, or it can be a sign of a more serious condition.

" It may be the result of anxiety, vertigo, a neck injury or a traumatic brain injury. Whatever the cause, Cherney writes, "As a rule of thumb, it's always a good idea to see a healthcare professional following a car collision.

"While dizziness is something to take seriously, headaches are another symptom to watch out for. "It's also important that you consider seeing a doctor if you're experiencing headaches or fainting episodes accompanying dizziness," Cherney explains. "Headaches after a concussion most often feel like migraines," explains. "The headaches also might feel like tension-type headaches, which may be related to a neck injury that happened at the same time as the head injury.

"Neck and back pain are two very common symptoms that often show up days after a crash. Even if the pain seems minor, it's not something to take lightly. They could be signs of whiplash or tissue damage that could linger permanently if left untreated.notes that many "minor" injuries can lead to long-term problems and financial burdens, so early treatment is key.

You might think that pain is the worst thing you could experience after a car crash — but numbness and tingling are significant red flags. That's because they indicate potential damage to your nervous system.lists "numbness, tingling or weakness" as primary reasons to seek out emergency care after an injury because you may need to rule out issues with your spinal cord.

If you experience nausea or vomiting following a car crash, it likely has nothing to do with your stomach and everything to do with your brain. TheEmotional changes It's understandable to feel a little rattled after a car accident. But significant emotional changes shouldn't be ignored. This could include memory loss, confusion, anxiety, depression or mood swings.

Not only could these point to a possible brain injury, but they could also be a sign of post-traumatic stress disorder. According to a study published by the, car crashes are the single leading cause of PTSD in the general population. Given the potential long-term impact on your mental health, you don't want to put off getting help for that.

As theGet a free medical evaluation with no upfront cost Sometimes there's nothing you can do to avoid a car accident. But there is something you can do to take care of yourself afterward. If you experience any pain — whether physical or emotional — it's worth seeking out the help you need.specializes in treating a wide range of crash-related injuries, and their team is deeply committed to helping you recover as quickly as possible.

The clinic's services include pain management, evaluations by world-class surgeons, diagnostic imaging, concussion assessment and therapy, physical therapy, chiropractic adjustments and independent medical evaluations. Their caring providers and personalized treatment plans put your well-being at the center of everything they do.

"I was just released today, and I have to say, from day one, they've been nothing short of fantastic," one patient wrote. "I highly recommend this place, and I can't thank them enough for everything. I truly appreciate all they've done.

" Best of all, they offer free appointments with no upfront cost, often available the same day. With offices in Salt Lake and Clearfield, The Clinic for Car Accidents is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., so you can get back to your healthiest self sooner rather than later.to fill out an online form today. Don't wait to start feeling better.





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