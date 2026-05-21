9 steps to increase your chances of bagging your dream job, free of charge

Tim Castle shares nine actionable steps to help job hunters enhance their chances of securing a new role. These tips focus on job search structure, visibility, networking, personal branding, and referrals, all at no cost.

It's undeniable that finding a job can be soul-crushing, especially during times of redundancy. However, by following a few simple tweaks, you can significantly increase your chances of landing your dream role while staying mentally stable.

Tim Castle, a bestselling author and performance coach, recommends structuring your job search like a normal working day and treating it as your job. He also advises making contact with potential opportunities before 9am, networking actively by reaching out to others, sprucing up your LinkedIn profile, clarifying your skills and achievements, and asking for referrals instead of just advice





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