9 rescued orangutans returned to the wild in Indonesia

Some of the primates had burned feet, and three of the females were pregnant.

) were rescued from areas in Ketapang impacted by the fires. They were dehydrated and malnourished, and some had burned their feet, likely because they stepped on embers as they crossed burning peatland.

They were taken to an orangutan rescue and rehabilitation centre in Ketapang, West Kalimantan. The center is run by Yayasan Inisiasi Alam Rehabilitasi Indonesia , adedicated to primate and habitat conservation in Indonesia. YIARI’s medical team kept an eye on their recovery, and then conducted health examinations to make sure they were all ready for release. The last of these examinations revealed that three of the females were pregnant.

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“Their return to the wild is therefore especially important, giving these mothers the opportunity to raise their future young in a safer forest habitat,”Experts ultimately chose to release them at Batu Nyambu Protected Forest. While, its roughly 23,000 hectares of land and nearby forests haven’t been affected by the recent fires. Batu Nyambu has plenty of natural food, fresh water, nesting trees, and space.

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But getting the females and their babies there wasn’t simple—they had to travel by road, boat, and on foot for a total of 12 hours. Luckily, they had support from local communities and traditional leaders. Image: International Animal Rescue.

“We are grateful for the support of the community, village governments and traditional leaders,” said Argitoe Ranting, YIARI’s Director of Operations. “The long-term success of conservation efforts depends not only on protecting the area, but also on the role of the people living around the forest in safeguarding habitat and preventing various threats to wildlife. ” Most fires in Indonesia are associated with human activity such as using fire to clear land for plantations and