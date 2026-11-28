Be careful when venturing into topics that ChatGPT and other bots can't give clear advice on. You might end up worse off than you started.

is anybody's guess. But we've clearly passed the point of co-dependence. ChatGPT alone reportedly answers 2.5 billion prompts per day — that's according to OpenAI data from July 2025, so it's likely higher now.

That's a lot of questions, though many of our queries are unsurprisingly about the same handful of topics: relationships, health and legal problems, how to ask for raises and similar. This isn't bad in itself. You may need to wait a month to see your doctor, so ask ChatGPT what those lab results mean and you'll get an answer in seconds. The problem is that the answer may be wrong.

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It could be good advice, just not for you. And if a glorified search engine becomes your doctor, lawyer, mechanic or therapist — or replaces any other human professional — you're opening yourself up to a slew of privacy and safety issues. While we focus on ChatGPT here given its popularity, these guidelines apply to all chatbots. To state the obvious: OpenAI, ChatGPT's owner, doesn't care about our privacy.