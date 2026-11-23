Deputies in central California say gunmen fired into a crowd during what they called a gang concert, critically injuring one man and injuring eight others.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Strathmore, which is about 170 miles north of Los Angeles. Gunmen opened fire on a crowd of more than 150 people at a home in Strathmore, California, leaving a 26-year-old man in critical condition and eight others wounded, deputies say.

Investigators determined the gathering was a large-scale gang concert that had been promoted on social media and featured performers from out of state. Deputies in central California say gunmen fired into a crowd during what they called a gang concert, critically injuring one man and injuring eight others. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Strathmore, which is about 170 miles north of Los Angeles.

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"The shooting broke out during a large Norteno gang concert with more than 150 people in the crowd," deputies said on their Facebook account. One of the victims, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the chest and was in critical condition, deputies said. A 19-year-old man was shot in the stomach and a 22-year-old victim was shot int he groin, the post states. The six other shooting victims did not require surgery.

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"During their investigation, Detectives learned the event was a large-scale Norteno concert featuring multiple rappers and performers, some of whom had traveled from outside the area and other states," according to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post. Investigators said concert advertisements and promotional flyers were circulating on social media before the event. As of Sunday, there has been no word on arrests or an update on the victims’ conditions.