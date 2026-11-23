Nine people have been shot at a concert in Tulare County, leaving one person critically wounded.

Nine people were shot Saturday evening at a concert in Strathmore in Tulare County. One man remained in critical condition. Authorities said the shooting may be gang-related; no arrests were announced, and officials said there was no immediate public threat.

Nine people were shot at a concert in Tulare County, leaving one person critically injured with a chest injury, the local sheriff said Sunday. The shooting broke out around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a concert attended by about 150 people in Strathmore, a mountainous region in the center of the state, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. An unspecified number of gunmen opened fire on the crowd, authorities said. No arrests were announced.

Also read Nine Injured in Shooting at Large Party in Central California

One 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and required surgery. He remained in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said. Two other victims, ages 19 and 22, also required surgery, while six people sustained minor injuries. Authorities said they believe the shooting may be gang-related but didn’t elaborate.

Advertisement

The show in the town of roughly 3,000 people featured performers from neighboring states, the Sheriff’s Office said. The agency didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions seeking further details but said there was no longer any immediate threat to the public. Lenny Bruce revolutionized the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s, with unfiltered language and a fearless relish for taboo subjects like religion. But his pathbreaking act made him a target of the LA vice squad.

Host Beth Ruyak sits down with moderate Democrat David Townsend and anti-Trump Republican Rob Stutzman, who find themselves agreeing far more than expected. Planet Hollywood: How Yanuni’s Richard Ladkani and Dax Dasilva Found a New Audience for Climate Films Host Miranda Green speaks with director Richard Ladkani and executive producer Dax Dasilva about their Oscar-shortlisted documentary Yanuni, which follows an Indigenous activist fighting to protect the Amazon rainforest.