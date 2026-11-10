9-passenger hybrid-electric aircraft could fly near-silent US missions

A nine-seat hybrid-electric aircraft will undergo US Air Force tests to assess its performance, quiet flight and military applications.

The US Air Force has awarded Electra Defense a USD 4.7 million contract to test its nine-passenger EL9 hybrid-electric aircraft. The aircraft could fly quietly on battery power alone and reduce the risk of detection during special military operations.

Its ultra-short takeoff and landing capability could allow troops and urgent cargo to reach remote locations without conventional runways. The US Air Force will reportedly test a new nine-passenger hybrid-electric aircraft that could switch to battery power to fly quietly during special military operations. The fixed-winged transport aircraft, known as EL9 Ultra Short, is being developed by Virginia-based Electra Defense. It combines hybrid-electric propulsion with ultra-short takeoff and landing technology.

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It could operate from locations with limited runway access. On November 9, Electra Defense announced that it had secured a USD 4.7 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory . The funding will support ground and flight tests to evaluate the aircraft’s performance, propulsion system, and potential military applications. The tests will also evaluate whether the aircraft can transport troops and urgent cargo to remote locations without relying on conventional airfields.

“Power and propulsion are fundamental to unlocking new capabilities for military aviation,” Donn Yates, Electra Defense’s VP and General Manager, pointed out. The program will primarily assess whether the EL9 can operate quietly using only its batteries. The plane is expected to undergoto measure its noise levels during battery-only operations. The goal is to find out whether it can fly into and out of mission areas without making much noise.

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US Army tests 165-mph kinetic drone to defeat massed aerial threats in Baltic trials Electra Defense explained that minimizing aircraft noise could reduce the risk of detection. However, the company has not specified the battery chemistry or how far the aircraft could travel onEngineers will study the aircraft’s hybrid-electric propulsion system and verify key power technologies through extensive ground testing.

Yates said the program will also use computer modeling and simulations to assess how the aircraft could handle different military tasks.can address some of the Air Force’s most pressing operational challenges,” he said. He added that the tests will generate real-world performance data to help the Air Force evaluate the technology’s potential. Since the EL9 can take off and land on very short runways, it could also be useful for military missions in remote areas with.

This means it will be able to operate from smaller spaces. It could help military staff and essential supplies reach difficult locations. The team will examine whether such aircraft could operate with fewer airport facilities and less ground support.

“Future military operations will demand aircraft that can operate with greater flexibility, access more locations, and reduce the logistical burden on deployed forces,” Yates continued. The latest award builds on an existing partnership between Electra and AFRL. In 2023, Electra received a funding award valued at up to USD 85 million to support development of its full-scale preproduction aircraft. The firm also demonstrated its technology during AFRL’s Future Flag 25-3 exercise in 2025.

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Yates believes the plane’s hybrid-electric power and short takeoff capability could transform tactical mobility.

“This contract will help us quantify those advantages and demonstrate their potential value to the Air Force,” he concluded in aBased in Skopje, North Macedonia. Her work has appeared in Daily Mail, Mirror, Daily Star, Yahoo, NationalWorld, Newsweek, Press Gazette and others. She covers stories on batteries, wind energy, sustainable shipping and new discoveries. When she's not chasing the next big science story, she's traveling, exploring new cultures, or enjoying good food with even better wine.