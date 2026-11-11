9 of the Best Hotels in Seoul

From sleek new openings to design-led boutiques, Seoul’s hotel scene reflects a city where centuries-old traditions meet an ever-evolving creative culture.

The South Korean capital is a city of layers. Tiled 14th– and 15th- century palaces sit beneath glass-and-steel towers, and traditional markets rub shoulders with some of Asia’s most forward-thinking restaurants.

It’s a restless place, constantly reinventing itself — and its hotel offering is no different. From elegant guesthouses that draw on traditional Korean craftsmanship to contemporary addresses tapping into the city’s thriving design scene, these stays are as eclectic as the South Korean capital itself. This hotel is within easy reach of some of Seoul’s best restaurants, boutiques and nightlife, but the temptation to stay in is high.

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The mid-century modern rooms have a loft-like feel, with exposed brick and warm timber. Many come with split-level sleeping areas and balconies overlooking the outdoor pool. There are four restaurants, including Poissons for upscale seafood and a Japanese izakaya , Salon de Ananti Kenji. The indoor pool is an atmospheric place, with swimmers doing lengths under the redbrick arches and glass chandeliers.

There are also live jazz performances in the lounge bar on Fridays, and regular movie nights in the lobby. Rooms: From: 550,000 KRW . Best for: flexible stays An apartment hotel designed with families and larger groups in mind, Gudo Collective offers flexible room layouts and customisable bunk-bed set-ups that can accommodate up to eight guests. Rooms have a distinctly Korean feel, with low-set beds, pale timber, clean lines and uncluttered interiors creating a calm, pared-back feel.

Some come with private spa baths or saunas, while practical touches such as in-room laundry make longer stays that little bit more convenient. Just south of Gangnam, the hotel sits between Yeoksam’s business district and its lively restaurant and bar area, with Korean barbecue spots, coffeeshops and late-night dining all within walking distance. Rooms: From £140. Occupying the upper floors of Seoul’s tallest building, 555-metre-high Lotte World Tower, a stay at Signiel is naturally all about the view.

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Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout make the cityscape the star, with the Han River and urban grid stretching far below. The spacious guest rooms are quietly luxurious, with dark wood, leather furnishings and marble-clad bathrooms. Once the city lights flicker at night, sequester yourself with a glass of champagne in dimly lit Bar 81, and don’t miss breakfast at Stay, which serves caviar by the spoonful and traditional Korean dishes such as kimchi stew.

There’s also an 85th-floor pool edging up against more view-framing windows. Rooms: From 525,700 KRW . Signiel SeoulA short drive from Incheon International Airport, Art Paradiso is more art-filled retreat than typical airport hotel. The adult- and suite-onlyis dressed in marble and velvet, with jewel-toned rooms that lean into a glamorous, 20th-century aesthetic.

Be sure to have a cocktail at the impressive lobby bar, with its exposed brick walls and dripping crystal teardrop chandelier. From here, tall, wood-carved doors lead straight into Alice in Wonderland-like restaurant Serasé, where Korean fine dining is served at red leather booths. The hotel is part of the arts and entertainment complex Paradise City, and guests have access to its restaurants, spa, pools and entertainment. Rooms: From £221.

Small Luxury Hotels of the WorldSet within the atmospheric lanes of Bukchon Hanok Village, one of Seoul’s most characterful districts, Nostalgia offers an intimate take on the capital. Its accommodation sleeps from two to six people and is spread across traditional Korean hanok houses, where timber beams, low-profile furniture and hanji screens evoke a distant era. Some stays come with private gardens, kitchens, onsen bathing areas and even a pottery studio.

The setting is the real draw though: guests can wander the surrounding streets early in the morning and late in the evening, when the area is closed to non-residents, and explore the historic neighbourhood at its quietest. Rooms: From 598,000 KRW . Nostalgia Hanok HotelHenn na Hotel seoul MyeongdongThere’s a good chance you won’t have stayed anywhere like Henn Na Hotel before.

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Its check-in desk is manned by robots and there are a couple of animatronic dinosaurs welcoming guests to the lobby. The technology-forward approach continues throughout the compact Myeongdong property, with AI room assistants and autonomous room-service delivery robots. The rooms themselves are simple and efficiently designed, dominated by large double beds. The exception is the dinosaur room, where minimalism is eschewed for themed curtains, bedding and art — perfect for kids.

Rooms: From: 145,080 KRW . A good base for travellers wanting to tap into young, modern Seoul, L7 is in the heart of Hongdae, surrounded by indie boutiques, late-night restaurants and cocktail bars. The uncluttered, simply designed rooms are enlivened with contemporary Korean artwork, while playful communal spaces include a games room with a pool table, and foosball and vinyl-listening area. The open-air rooftop pool and bar are the biggest draws.

They offer a space to escape the area’s high-tempo energy, with city views, colourful loungers, craft beer and innovative cocktails that make creative use of local spirits like soju. Rooms: From 242,00 KRW . A quiet oasis right on the doorstep of Myeongdong’s shopping streets and food stalls, Hotel 28 is defined by dark leather furnishings, soft velvet sofas and high-pile carpets.

A cinema theme permeates the accommodation, a part of, with a collection of vintage cameras on display in the hallways, popcorn buckets and film artwork in the rooms and real movie props scattered throughout — including a car on the rooftop that was donated by Jackie Chan. Rooms are compact but thoughtfully arranged, with black-out curtains and soundproof windows. Rooms: From 210,280 KRW .

New Blanc Central MyeongdongTucked between the lively neighbourhoods of Euljiro and Chungmuro, New Blanc Central offers a quieter take on central Seoul. Old printing workshops and low-rise buildings characterise the surrounding streets, which in recent years have seen a proliferation of neon-lit restaurants and late-night bars and now buzz with young locals.

Inside, rooms are contemporary and unfussy, with particular attention paid to the details that matter after a long day of exploring — large king beds with cloud-like mattresses, blackout curtains and rainfall showers. The Acqua di Parma toiletries are a particularly nice touch. Two subway stations are within walking distance, too. Rooms: From 127,000 KRW .