9 fast fixes to help you stop doomscrolling

Kick the phone habit across Android and iOS. Bring back your peace.

Doomscrolling: To spend an inordinate amount of time swiping up and down across multiple social media and news feeds—without really getting anything of use out of it.

In fact, as addictive as it is, doomscrolling often leaves us feeling worse about ourselves and the world than when we started. You might find yourself engaging in doomscrolling right before you go to bed, first thing after waking up, standing in line on the subway platform, or even—this is how bad it’s gotten—sitting at the dinner table with the family. It doesn’t have to be this way though.

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There are tools and tactics you can use to beat doomscrolling and spend less time on your phone—which means more time enjoying the world and the people around you . Here are nine tips that can help, across all makes and models of phone.to automatically switch to grayscale at a certain time, or enable it manually viato find the grayscale option.

There’s no automatic evening color drain like there is on Android, but you can automate the switch by using theBoth Android and iOS now include tools for setting limits on the time you can spend inside particular apps each day. You can of course easily choose to disable these limits whenever you like, but it might still go some way to weaning you off your doomscrolling habits.

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Screen Time > App & Website ActivityYou might not have noticed, but there are now a wealth of apps to help wean you off unhealthy phone habits, and make sure you keep on top of your screen time. They all gamify the process in some way, encouraging and rewarding you for not doomscrolling. ): They use growing trees, helping a bean character, and hiking up a mountain, respectively, to help you stay on task and avoid distractions.

For the apps that you choose, every time you open them up, you get one of your selected pause points. They include breathing exercises, and custom photo galleries, and the idea is to take a beat and consider if you really need to open up that distracting app after all. : It’s a $59 physical dongle that uses NFC tech, and when you tap your phone against it, it enables a custom quiet mode that blocks certain websites and apps.

Do Not Disturb. The features work in a similar way on both platforms, letting you edit an existing Focus mode or start your own from scratch, with exemptions for certain apps and contacts.

Certain apps come with their own features for limiting the amount of time you spend in them, so it’s worth having a look through the apps that cause you to doomscroll the most to see what options you’ve got—even if it’s just dialing down the number of notifications.. From the next screen you can set yourself a daily limit, and enable a sleep mode for specific times.

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This is just for the Samsung Galaxy owners out there, and if your phone has the latest One UI 9 software installed on it, there’s a new tool available in it called AI Network Guard. It’s designed for kids, but it works well for keeping adults off distracting apps too.you get, the less likely you are to pick up your phone.

There are now a host of ways to tweak alerts on both Android and iOS, but essentially it’s about limiting how and when your apps can interrupt what you’re doing.from Settings to see the options open to you. You can make alerts less distracting or disable them altogether, on an app-by-app basis, and access useful features like notification snoozing or scheduled summaries .