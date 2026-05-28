9 expert-approved ways to stay cool in bed this summer

According to sleep expert Lisa Artis, Deputy CEO of The Sleep Charity and Simba's charity partner, small changes can make a big difference in staying cool in bed during a heatwave. From the surprising benefits of a warm shower to the best sleeping position for hot nights, here are nine expert-approved ways to stay cool in bed this summer.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more There's nothing quite like lying awake in a hot, stuffy bedroom while desperately flipping your pillow over to the cool side for the hundredth time.

During a heatwave, even the simplest bedtime routine can feel impossible, and if you're anything like me, sleep suddenly becomes a nightly battle of tangled sheets, restless tossing and turning, and checking the clock every half hour. While air conditioners and fans might seem like the obvious answer, there are actually plenty of clever ways to cool down naturally - and according to sleep expert Lisa Artis, Deputy CEO of The Sleep Charity and Simba's charity partner, small changes can make a big difference.

From the surprising benefits of a warm shower to the best sleeping position for hot nights, here are nine expert-approved ways to stay cool in bed this summer. A cool bedroom is one of the biggest factors in getting good-quality sleep - especially during warmer weather. According to Artis, the ideal sleep temperature sits between 16 and 17°C, so it's worth doing everything you can to stop heat building up during the day.

Creating the ideal sleep environment involves managing the room temperature effectively, she recommends keeping curtains or blinds closed during sunny hours to block out direct heat, then opening windows at night to let cooler air circulate. It's also worth switching off electronics before bed, as gadgets can quietly generate extra heat without us realising. If you constantly wake up feeling overheated, your sleeping position could be partly to blame.

Spreading out as much as you can - like a starfish - can help to circulate air around your body better and encourage heat to escape, says Artis. She also recommends side sleeping, particularly because one of the most common areas on our bodies that feels the heat at night is the bottom of our backs. Sleeping on your side allows more airflow and helps excess warmth disperse more easily.

It sounds completely backwards, but a warm shower can actually help cool you down before sleep. Warm water temporarily raises your body temperature, so when you step out of the shower, your body experiences a rapid cooling effect as it adjusts. That temperature drop can help signal to your body that it's time for sleep.

Many of us end up kicking the duvet onto the floor during hot weather, but Artis says choosing the right bedding is more effective than sleeping without any cover at all. Consider a lightweight duvet instead of omitting bedding altogether, she explains. A thinner, lower tog duvet made from breathable materials like cotton can actually help regulate your body temperature better overnight.

Artis recommends opting for 100% cotton bedding and nightwear wherever possible, as natural fibres are far more breathable in the heat. Sometimes the smallest tricks make the biggest difference. Artis suggests lightly spritzing your bedsheets with a mixture of water and peppermint essential oil before bed for a refreshing cooling sensation. Spritz bedsheets with a concoction of water and peppermint essential oil for a cooling sensation and invigorating aroma, she says.

Not only can it help cool the skin, but the fresh scent can also create a calmer, more relaxing sleep environment. That late-night takeaway or glass of wine might feel tempting on a warm evening, but both can make sleeping in the heat even harder. Eating too close to going to sleep raises your body temperature, making it tougher to drop off, says Artis, who recommends leaving at least two hours between your last meal and bedtime.

Alcohol can also interfere with your body's ability to regulate temperature properly, often making you feel even warmer and more restless throughout the night. If you've ever stuck one foot out from under the duvet at night, you already know how much cooling your feet can help. Cooling anything near our feet can effectively cool down our entire body, says Artis. Her unusual but surprisingly clever suggestion?

Pop a pair of socks in the fridge a couple of hours before bed for an extra cooling effect. You can also freeze a hot water bottle and place it at the bottom of your bed to help lower the overall temperature.





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Sleep Expert Cooling Tips Heatwave Bedtime Routine Sleeping Position Breathable Bedding Cooling Mist Alcohol And Sleep Cooling Feet

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