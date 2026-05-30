9/11 Memorial & Museum commemorates 24 years since end of Ground Zero recovery efforts

Ground Zero recovery work ended on May 30, 2002, months after the September 11, 2011 terror attacks.

It has been 24 years since the formal end of rescue, recovery, and relief efforts at Ground Zero on May 30, 2002. For nine months, rescue, recovery and relief workers worked at Ground Zero following the devastating terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum hosted its annual observance on Saturday, May 30, 2026, highlighting their difficult and tireless work. The solemn ceremony likewise paid tribute to those who have become sick or have died from 9/11-related illnesses and injuries linked to their service. The service included a moment of silence, marked by the FDNY ringing a bell, and remarks from Beth Hillman, Julie Menin, and John Paluska.

"This annual commemoration is a reminder of the sacrifice, courage, and service demonstrated by the rescue, recovery, and relief workers who bravely put their own lives on the line to help others in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks," said 9/11 Memorial & Museum President & CEO Beth Hillman. "24 years later, we continue to honor their heroism and remember the profound sacrifices made in the years since.

We are proud to stand with the responders, survivors, and family members whose strength and resilience continue to inspire us all.

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