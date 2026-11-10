9-1-1 Season 10 Mid-Season Finale Date Set for November 19

9-1-1 season 10 mid-season finale airs November 19 on ABC. The show returns January 7, 2027, reversing early holiday break trends and signaling a new era for the network drama.

The television series 9-1-1 has firmly established its presence on ABC following its premiere on October 15th. After transitioning from Fox to ABC in 2024 with season 7, the procedural drama continues to expand its narrative universe. Season 10 features returning cast members including Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Oliver Stark as Buck, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, and Kenneth Choi as Howie Han.

Mid-Season Finale Scheduled For November 19

The mid-season finale of 9-1-1 season 10 is confirmed for November 19th, 2026. This date marks the conclusion of the current broadcast run before the winter hiatus. Episode 6, titled Et Tu?, will air on this specific date and serve as the final episode audiences see until the return in 2027. The scheduling of this finale reverses a concerning trend that affected the series during previous seasons.

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Reversing Network TV Holiday Break Trends

Network television has faced significant challenges in the streaming era, often resulting in shortened seasons or early mid-season finales. Since season 5, 9-1-1 experienced creeping early breaks that disrupted traditional viewing patterns. The move to ABC appears to have stabilized the show structure, allowing a return to earlier mid-season finales since season 7. The November 19th date avoids the December disruption seen in recent years.

Cast Roles And High Stakes Plotlines

Recent episodes have deepened the high stakes surrounding the first responders in Los Angeles. Episode 2, Fire in the Hole, placed the team on the front lines fighting a volcanic eruption. Athena Grant received an overdue promotion to detective, justified by her performance in these intense scenarios. The narrative also explores Buck caring for Theo, adding personal drama to the professional crises.

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Show Return Date Confirmed For January 7

9-1-1 season 10 will resume broadcasting on January 7th, 2027. This return date represents a shorter hiatus compared to past seasons where breaks extended into March. The condensed break period suggests confidence in maintaining viewer engagement through the winter months. Spinoffs like 9-1-1: Nashville continue to grow, supporting the main franchise's longevity.

Broadcast Schedule And Streaming Details

New episodes of 9-1-1 air weekly on Thursdays at 8:00 PM ET and 5:00 PM PT on ABC. The next episode, Who's Your Daddy, serves as episode 5 and sets the stage for the cliffhanger in Et Tu?. Episodes become available on Hulu the day after their linear broadcast. Showrunner Tim Minear oversees the production alongside directors Bradley Buecker and John J.