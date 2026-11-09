9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 4 Analysis: Buck's Parenting Crisis

In 9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 4, Buck struggles with imposter syndrome after a conflict with Theo, leading to legal trouble and doubts about his role as a father figure.

In the fourth episode of the tenth season of the ABC drama series 9-1-1, titled Imposter Syndrome, the narrative centers on the complex relationship between firefighter Evan Buckley and his godson, Theo Rivera. The storyline highlights Buckley's internal struggle with parental confidence following a series of intense conflicts with the child. These clashes escalate to a point where Buckley questions his ability to provide a stable environment for the young boy.

The Core Conflict and Legal Consequences

The episode depicts a mounting tension between Buckley and Theo, which stems from a combination of Buckley's lenient parenting style and Theo's unresolved trauma. This trauma is linked to the vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Theo's biological parents. The friction between the two leads to multiple physical altercations, causing injuries to Buckley and straining his relationship with his partner, Eddie Diaz.

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The situation deteriorates significantly by the end of the episode, resulting in Buckley being arrested. Theo accuses Buckley of kidnapping him, a serious allegation that forces the characters to navigate a legal crisis. This event serves as the catalyst for Buckley's deep introspection regarding his suitability as a father figure in Theo's life.

Buckley's Internal Struggle and Family Dynamics

Buckley's experience in this episode is framed through the lens of imposter syndrome, a feeling of inadequacy despite evidence of competence. He describes feeling like he does not know how to handle the responsibility of raising a child. This sentiment is validated when a child psychologist advises Buckley to seek therapy for adults, indicating that the stress of the situation is affecting his mental well-being.

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The relationship between Buckley and Eddie also faces significant strain. The episode opens with the two characters refusing to communicate, except for hostile exchanges. Their professional team members observe this awkwardness and place bets on when the tension will resolve. The arrest incident forces a confrontation that eventually leads to reconciliation, with both men apologizing for their behavior.

Impact on Character Development and Future Plotlines

The resolution of the arrest allows Buckley and Theo to return home, but the emotional damage persists. When Buckley attempts to engage Theo in play with a fire truck, the child becomes distressed, revealing that he associates the toy with the accident that killed his parents. Buckley interprets this reaction as a sign that Theo views him as the person who removed him from his biological family rather than a supportive parent.

This development poses a potential setback for Buckley's character arc. Over the course of ten seasons, Buckley has evolved from a reckless individual into a more mature person. Giving him his first major responsibility in the form of a child is a significant milestone. Removing this responsibility mid-season could undermine the growth he has achieved.

Narrative Implications for the Series

Creators and fans hope that the storyline will focus on communication between Buckley and Theo rather than abrupt separation. The episode suggests that a direct conversation about Theo's feelings and desires is necessary before any decisions are made. This approach would align with the show's emphasis on emotional resolution and character consistency.

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The incident also highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the 118 team. The personal dramas of the firefighters frequently intersect with their professional duties, creating high-stakes scenarios. The resolution of the Buckley-Thoe conflict is expected to influence the dynamics of the entire team in upcoming episodes.