9-1-1: Nashville S02E05:Ding-Dong-Ditch Preview: Dispatch Tensions

Cammie and Dr. Zellner clash in tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Rashad Raisani's 9-1-1: Nashville, S02E05: 'Ding-Dong-Ditch.'

9-1-1: Nashville S02E05"Ding-Dong-Ditch" pushes the Pharaoh killer case harder as pressure mounts on the team. Cammie and Dr. Zellner collide at Nashville Dispatch, setting off warning signs as their conflict intensifies fast.

Don seeks Rogue’s advice on a personal dilemma while Rogue makes a risky move to get closer to The Pharaoh. The 9-1-1: Nashville preview rounds up the official episode overview and trailer for tonight’s ABC showdown.with the Pharaoh killer investigation beginning to take its toll on the team. And if we're talking about rising tensions, what's going down between Cammie at Nashville Dispatch is raising some serious red flags.

Also read Former NFL coach Rex Ryan turns himself in after allegedly hitting Nashville pedestrians

Considering the clinical therapist and crisis manager was described as harboring"a dark grudge and is far more twisted and conniving than anyone can possibly imagine," we have some serious concerns. With that in mind, here's a look at our updated preview – including an official overview, image gallery, and trailer – for S02E05:"Ding-Dong-Ditch.

"– Don turns to Rogue for advice as he navigates a personal predicament. Meanwhile, Rogue works to get closer to The Pharaoh, while tensions rise at Nashville Dispatch between Cammie and Dr. Zellner. MICHAEL PROVOST, CHRIS O'DONNELLis a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders and their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America's most diverse and dynamic cities.

Advertisement

The all-new series starsServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Law & Order: SVU Episode 600 Preview: Stabler & Benson, Back TogetherHere's Your 9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 5:"Who's Your Daddy?

" Preview Check out our pregame preview for ABC's Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kenneth Choi-starring 9-1-1 S10E05:"Who’s Your Daddy? "Jesse has a big decision to make in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E06: "Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis's Mind.

"Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2: Discovery is set to premiere on May 21st, 2027, with Book 3 set for later in 2027 and concluding with Book 4.9-1-1: Nashville S02E05:"Ding-Dong-Ditch" Preview: Dispatch TensionsElsbeth Season 4 Ep. 5:"All About Eats" Preview: A Hunger for MurderCheck out our pregame preview for ABC's Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kenneth Choi-starring 9-1-1 S10E05:"Who’s Your Daddy? "Jesse has a big decision to make in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E06: "Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis's Mind. "