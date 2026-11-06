9-1-1: Nashville S02E04:In Cold Blood Preview: Serious Turbulence

There are a whole lot of storylines in play in tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville. Here's our preview for S02E04: 'In Cold Blood.'

There are a whole lot of storylines in play in tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville. Here's our preview for S02E04:"In Cold Blood.

" 9-1-1: Nashville S02E04 “In Cold Blood” teases a packed hour with danger, secrets, and major emotional fallout. Dixie’s flight comes under threat as The Pharaoh targets the plane, setting up one of the episode’s biggest crises.

Also read Cyberattack Targets French Blood Cold Storage Units

A new dispatch manager shakes up Cammie’s team while Rogue opens up to Don and Ryan about his tragic past.is back this week with a new episode – and to say that there's a lot going on during S02E04:"In Cold Blood" would be a serious understatement. Between an airline flight being targeted, tragic backstories being shared, and secrets being revealed, it looks like the spinoff series is kicking off a new month by hitting the dramatic ground running –.

In fact, it's one of those tough episodes to preview without worrying about giving away too much info. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more released for tonight's episode.9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 4:"In Cold Blood" – The Pharaoh targets Dixie's flight. A new dispatch manager arrives to lead Cammie and her team, while Rogue divulges his tragic past to Don and Ryan. Dixie reveals a secret during a monumental performance.

Advertisement

FRANKIE DEMAIO, FERNANDA ANDRADE, CHAD DARNELLis a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders and their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America's most diverse and dynamic cities. The all-new series starsServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

Along with our updated preview for CBS's Cupertino S01E05:"Celeste," we've got a look at what to know about Sunday's special new episode. There are a whole lot of storylines in play in tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville. Here's our preview for S02E04:"In Cold Blood.

"New York Knicks superstar and NBA Champion Jalen Brunson guest stars as Det. Jay Madison on NBC's Law & Order: SVU S28E05:"Forsaken.

"We've got Saturday Night Live host Druski and musical guest The Strokes being joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for the Thursday promos. It's a deadly hole-in-one and a one-on-one with the in-laws in tonight's episode of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S04E04:"A Bad Lie.

Advertisement

"Max's good deed could end up being a serious problem for the coven in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E05:"Steve's Dream. "Along with our updated preview for CBS's Cupertino S01E05:"Celeste," we've got a look at what to know about Sunday's special new episode. There are a whole lot of storylines in play in tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville. Here's our preview for S02E04:"In Cold Blood.

"New York Knicks superstar and NBA Champion Jalen Brunson guest stars as Det. Jay Madison on NBC's Law & Order: SVU S28E05:"Forsaken.

"We've got Saturday Night Live host Druski and musical guest The Strokes being joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for the Thursday promos. It's a deadly hole-in-one and a one-on-one with the in-laws in tonight's episode of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S04E04:"A Bad Lie.

"Max's good deed could end up being a serious problem for the coven in tonight's episode of CBS's Eternally Yours, S01E05:"Steve's Dream. "