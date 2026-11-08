9-1-1 Faces New Rockford Files Competition in 2027 Thursday Slot

ABC's 9-1-1 faces its stiffest test in years as NBC schedules The Rockford Files reboot against it in January 2027, challenging the drama's post-Bobby Nash era ratings.

ABC's popular emergency drama 9-1-1 is preparing for its most significant competitive challenge since the departure of Captain Bobby Nash. The series will face direct scheduling conflict with NBC's reboot of The Rockford Files, starring David Boreanaz, in the January 2027 midseason. This marks the first time in years that 9-1-1 encounters a substantive threat to its traditional Thursday night dominance.

The 2027 Scheduling Conflict Details

NBC has officially announced that the new Rockford Files series will premiere on Saturday, January 2, 2027, immediately following an NFL game. Following this special premiere, the show will move permanently to the 8 p.m. ET Thursday timeslot. This strategic placement puts it directly across from 9-1-1, a slot the ABC drama has rarely contested with such a high-profile competitor.

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Historically, Thursday nights have been difficult for network television, yet 9-1-1 has maintained its position as must-see TV. While CBS shows like Law & Order and comedies such as Ghosts have occupied the same time block, they rarely drew viewers away from the emergency responders' drama. The addition of David Boreanaz to the Thursday lineup changes the landscape entirely.

Bobby Nash Departure and Ratings Context

The competitive pressure comes as ABC uses the tenth season to prove the series can survive without its former anchor. Actor Peter Krause, who played Bobby Nash, left the series after season eight. His character was described as the heart of the show, with deep emotional connections to Athena and mentorship roles for Buck and Eddie.

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Ratings data indicates a significant shift in audience behavior following this departure. While season nine showed the 118 firehouse feeling stranded, total viewership declined compared to season eight. However, the tenth season premiere saw a substantial rebound, rising 49 percent among adults aged 18 to 49. This growth suggests the narrative has successfully moved past grief as a primary driver.

David Boreanaz and The Rockford Files Strategy

NBC is executing an aggressive promotional campaign for its reboot, including a dedicated phone number for viewer information. This marketing approach mirrors the original show's opening bit, aiming to attract both nostalgic fans and new viewers. David Boreanaz returns to a lead role after thirty years, a move that generates significant industry anticipation.

Boreanaz brings a proven track record of carrying major network television franchises. His previous success in lead roles suggests that The Rockford Files could capture a substantial portion of the demographic that currently watches 9-1-1. The combination of his star power and the strategic time slot creates a formidable challenge for ABC.

Future Impact on Network Television

The upcoming television season will serve as a definitive test for 9-1-1's long-term viability without Bobby Nash. If the series can maintain its ratings against The Rockford Files, it will confirm that the show has evolved beyond its reliance on one character. Conversely, a ratings drop would indicate that the departure was a critical error in the show's history.

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Industry analysts are closely watching how these two distinct dramas compete for the same Thursday night audience. The clash between ABC's emergency response procedural and NBC's police detective reboot represents a major event in broadcast television. Results from this period will likely influence scheduling decisions for the remainder of the 2027 midseason.