8th Marquess of Bath's surrogacy son allowed to inherit family fortune

Henry Thynn, the son of Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath and Emma, Marchioness of Bath, is set to inherit a share of the £157million family fortune after winning a legal battle to challenge the historical definition of a legitimate child.

An aristocrat has won his legal battle to allow his son born by surrogacy to inherit the £157million family fortune. Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath and owner of the Longleat estate, had his second son with wife Emma, Marchioness of Bath, in 2016 via a surrogate after she suffered from a rare inflammatory condition during her first pregnancy.

Henry Thynn was born to a surrogate mother in America, raising concern about his eligibility to benefit from three family trusts because of the historical definition of a legitimate child. At the High Court, Lord Bath had asked for a 'blessing' to allow Henry to potentially inherit a share of the fortune.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Matthews ruled that it would be 'unfair on Lord Bath and on Henry' to treat the boy as though he were not his father's son. Henry is the son of Lord and Lady Bath. Not only is he treated by them and will be treated by the world in general as a child of Lord and Lady Bath's marriage but he is also their genetic child





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Surrogacy Son Longleat Estate 8Th Marquess Of Bath Prerogative Challenging The Definition Of Children

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emma Thynn Dazzles in Bold Yellow at the 79th Cannes Film FestivalThe Marchioness of Bath captures the spotlight at a Vanity Fair lunch in Cannes, while the festival honors director Peter Jackson and introduces its prestigious jury.

Read more »

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, Stars at Cannes Film FestivalEmma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, made her first public appearance since arriving in the south-of-France at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. She wore a daring canary yellow gown with a thigh high split and posed for pictures with Hollywood stars.

Read more »

Emma Thynn, Cannes Film Festival, and Meghan Markle ComparisonsEmma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, made headlines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival when she attended a star-studded lunch hosted by Vanity Fair. She stood out in a daring canary yellow gown with a thigh high split, drawing comparisons to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The Marchioness also addressed the comparison in an interview, acknowledging her mixed heritage and being the only woman of colour in her position.

Read more »

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, Stars at Cannes Film FestivalEmma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, made her first public appearance since arriving in the south-of-France at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. She wore a daring canary yellow gown with a thigh high split and posed for pictures with Hollywood stars.

Read more »