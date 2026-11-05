88-Year-Old UK Woman Escapes Winter Energy Bills By Moving to Cyprus

Elizabeth Macleod avoids soaring UK heating costs by relocating to Cyprus. The 88-year-old demonstrates how expats mitigate high energy bills and inflation by living in warmer, affordable destinations during winter months.

Elizabeth Macleod, an 88-year-old retiree from Dorking, Surrey, is bypassing the UK's harsh winter and soaring utility costs by relocating to Cyprus. The great-grandmother has made a seasonal commitment to spend her winter months in the northern Mediterranean, where temperatures currently rest at a balmy 24 degrees. This strategic move allows her to avoid the darkest, dampest five months that typically grip south-east England.

Macleod leaves the UK in early October and returns in February, using the intervening months to enjoy a milder climate. Her decision is driven by both health benefits and economic necessity. She swims daily in her private pool to manage arthritis, while simultaneously escaping the financial pressure of extreme energy bills that are set to burden millions of British households this winter.

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Escaping Soaring UK Energy Costs And Inflation

The average annual energy bill for medium use in the UK is projected to reach £2,000 this winter. The energy price cap rose by £246 between April and October and is predicted to jump by another £350 in January, according to Energy UK. Although Chancellor John Healey announced a £100 Household Energy Payment in last month's Autumn Budget, this amount does little to offset the rising cost of heating a home.

Stubborn inflation continues to squeeze household budgets, with data from MoneySuperMarket showing that households now have £176 less left over each month compared to the previous year. As food and bill costs rise while incomes stagnate, many Britons are seeking cheaper alternatives. Macleod's strategy of leaving during the coldest months avoids the period when most households are cranking up their heating, resulting in substantial financial savings.

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Affordable Living And Property Taxes In Ozankoy

Macleod owns a three-bedroom house with a one-bedroom annexe in Ozankoy, a village on the northern coast of Cyprus. She has owned property there since 1972, originally purchasing the site for £400 when her first husband was posted to the Army base of Dhekelia. The running costs for this holiday home are remarkably low compared to the UK. There is no council tax, only a low annual property tax ranging from £100 to £150.

She mitigates further expenses by renting the property to tourists via Airbnb for a few weeks each year when it is too hot for her and her family. These rental income periods cover electricity and pool-cleaning bills. Food costs in northern Cyprus are also significantly lower than in the UK. By purchasing items with the Turkish lira, she pays just 50p for a loaf of bread, £2 for a coffee, and £15 for a three-course meal in a local taverna.

Changing Trends In Winter Migration For Expats

Macleod belongs to a growing demographic of British retirees and remote workers, often called 'swallows,' who travel to sunnier climes closer to the Equator. While traditional destinations like the Canaries or Costa Blanca have seen deterrents such as rising property costs and the Brexit 90-day rule, many are looking further afield. This shift allows their pounds to stretch further, offering a more affordable quality of life during the European winter.

Her primary residence remains a two-bedroom flat at Pegasus Homes' Taylor Place in Dorking, which she describes as an ideal lock-and-go base. While she declined to disclose the value of this UK property, similar flats from Pegasus Homes start from £275,000. She maintains strong ties to her extended family, returning briefly for Christmas to spend time with her three children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.