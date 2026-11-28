Department for Work and Pensions data reveals nearly 88,000 individuals receiving the enhanced Personal Independence Payment rate are also claiming Carer's Allowance, raising costs to £400 million annually.

Nearly 88,000 individuals in England and Wales who qualify for the highest tier of disability support are simultaneously working as unpaid carers for other people. These recipients receive the enhanced daily living rate of Personal Independence Payment, which is designed for those requiring significant assistance with fundamental tasks such as washing, dressing, and eating. In a significant expansion of the welfare system, these same individuals are also eligible for Carer's Allowance, a benefit intended for those dedicating at least 35 hours per week to caring for someone else.

Disability Benefits and Carer Roles Combined

The data released by the Department for Work and Pensions indicates that 87,999 people holding the enhanced daily living rate of Personal Independence Payment were also in receipt of Carer's Allowance as of November 2025. This arrangement allows recipients to draw two distinct streams of government funding simultaneously. The enhanced daily living rate provides £114.60 per week, while the Carer's Allowance contributes an additional £86.45 per week. Together, these payments generate an annual income of approximately £16,300 before the potential addition of Universal Credit or other supplementary benefits.

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A substantial portion of this dual-claimant group is caring for relatives or partners who are also disabled. Specifically, around 58,000 of the 87,999 individuals are looking after someone who is themselves claiming Personal Independence Payment. This creates households where both the caregiver and the care recipient are disability benefit claimants, effectively doubling the state support within a single family unit. In some instances, couples have managed to secure both personal disability payments and mutual carer allowances by convincing officials that they manage to look after each other.

Historical Growth in Welfare Expenditure

The number of people combining these two specific benefits has more than doubled in recent years, driving up the total cost to the taxpayer. In November 2019, the Department for Work and Pensions recorded only 33,898 individuals in this dual-claimant category. By November 2025, that figure had surged to 87,999, representing an increase of more than two and a half times the earlier count. This growth contributes to the overall spending on Personal Independence Payment, which has risen from £15 billion annually in 2020 to approximately £32 billion currently.

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Financial projections from the Department for Work and Pensions suggest this upward trajectory will continue, with total spending on the benefit expected to exceed £41 billion by the year 2030. The cost attributed specifically to the overlap of these two benefits for the 87,999 claimants is estimated at nearly £400 million per year. This financial burden has become a focal point for critics who argue the system is unsustainable and requires immediate structural reform.

Medical Conditions and Policy Responses

An analysis of the health conditions among these dual claimants reveals that mental health issues are the most common primary diagnosis. Of the total group, 37,148 individuals, which is more than four in ten, have a psychiatric disorder recorded as their main condition. Another significant segment, comprising 18,306 people, suffers from musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis or chronic back pain. The rules governing these benefits do not explicitly prohibit a disabled person from claiming carer support, provided they meet the rigorous requirement of caring for another person for at least 35 hours a week while earning less than £204 per week.

This situation has drawn sharp criticism from advocacy groups and prompted government reviews. Sir Stephen Timms, the welfare minister who led a recent review of the Personal Independence Payment assessment process, concluded last week that the current system is no longer fit for purpose. However, his review did not make specific recommendations regarding the cutting of the burgeoning bill associated with these overlapping payments. Shimeon Lee from the TaxPayers' Alliance described the phenomenon as symptomatic of a broken benefits system, asserting that the government must take decisive action to control spending.

Conversely, the Department for Work and Pensions maintains that its priority is to support unpaid carers who deserve recognition for their efforts. A spokesperson for the department stated they are determined to provide the necessary support to carers, emphasizing that disability does not preclude an individual from being able to care for another person. This stance highlights the ongoing tension between providing essential safety nets for vulnerable citizens and managing the escalating costs of the welfare state.