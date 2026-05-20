Following six days of Andrews' absence, almost all of the Daily Mail readers have dismissed his claims of being kidnapped and questioned the suspicious circumstances of his disappearance.

You spoke, but has the universe responded? Well, apparently it has, with an overwhelming 86% of you dismissing elaborate claims that Lee Andrews , the currently missing fourth husband of former glamour model Katie Price , has been kidnapped.

Andrews has been absent for six days after stepping away from his social media platforms and 'going dark' on his new wife, who believes he has been driven off in the back of a van after receiving a series of bizarre messages from the delusional businessman. Daily Mail readers were having none of it after responding to our poll on Wednesday, with almost all of you convinced that Andrews, 43, is merely hiding from mounting pressure.

Just two percent of voters felt the businessman could be in genuine danger, while a further 11% admitted his outlandish claims just don't add up. That left an inconsequential one percent to admit they didn't know, one way or the other





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lee Andrews Katie Price Kidnapped Vanished Mounting Pressure Surveillance Messages Being Arrested Black Site Being Detained Hunt For Andrews Trying To Bring Him Home Seeking Help Facebook Messenger Mounting Pressure Investigation Pr Authorities Ransom Note Mother

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joseph E. Czarnecki, celebrated family physician and Holy Ghost Prep team doctor, has died at 86He established a much-needed local mammography unit and diagnostic center in Port Richmond, and worked later with Allegheny, Tenet, Einstein, and Holmesburg medical groups.

Read more »

Outspoken liberal icon Barney Frank, who took on Wall Street and won, dies at 86Barney Frank, the liberal Democrat who spearheaded one of the most significant pieces of financial reform legislation since the Great Depression, died Tuesday night after a battle with congestive h…

Read more »

Former Massachusetts Rep. Barney Frank dies at age 86Former Rep. Barney Frank, D-Massachusetts, a champion of Wall Street reform and LGBTQ trailblazer, has died at the age of 86.

Read more »

Former Rep. Barney Frank, champion of Wall Street reform and LGBTQ trailblazer, dies at 86The most prominent gay member of Congress of his generation, the Democrat represented southern Massachusetts in the House for more than 30 years.

Read more »