Bonnie Fay was once paralyzed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. Yet, she can be heard playing piano at the rehab center that gave her a second chance.

Bonnie Fay was once paralyzed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. Yet, she can be heard playing piano at the rehab center that gave her a second chance.

Her piano-playing hands fell silent after a diagnosis with Guillain-Barré syndrome. Yet, Bonnie Fay can be heard playing in the halls of Bryn Mawr Village. Those with Guillain-Barré syndrome experience their immune system attacking their peripheral nerves, often causing some kind of paralysis. After her recovery, Fay decided she wanted to give back.

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For the past 20 years, she has returned to play classics on the piano for patients, typically once per week. Even when she was sidelined for a few months with a recent back injury, Fay still found her way back to the piano.

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