85-year-old man hailed as hero after confronting kidnapper and saving victim

An 85-year-old man has been hailed as a hero after confronting an armed kidnapper and saving a 25-year-old woman in rural Oregon. The elderly man heard the commotion and confronted the kidnapper, giving the victim just enough time to escape into her car.

A victim was able to flee an armed kidnapper at an Oregon trailer park after an 85-year-old woman confronted the man, giving the victim just enough time to escape.

Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Oregon dubbed the elderly man a hero in a press release on May 14 after he helped save a 25-year-old woman leaving a mobile home park in rural Medford. The younger woman was working as a caregiver at a mobile home park on the morning of May 8 when police say 42-year-old Matthew Hokulii Aranda was posing as a utility worker in the area.

Aranda allegedly waited for his victim for several hours before using a taser to incapacitate the caretaker. Officials said that the elderly man heard the commotion and confronted the kidnapper. As Aranda was distracted, the victim escaped into her car, prompting him to retaliate against the hero, police said. Aranda then tased the Good Samaritan for his efforts and chased his victim with a large hunting knife.

She was able to get to the safety of her car. Aranda jumped onto the hood, but fell off as the victim drove away, suffering injuries in the process. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Oregon arrested 42-year-old Matthew Hokulii Aranda who was allegedly posing as a utility worker in rural Medford to kidnap a woman. Police said a 25-year-old woman leaving a mobile home park while working as a caregiver when she was allegedly attacked by Aranda.

Officials discovered the alleged kidnapper in what appears to be bushes of a nearby residence. Body cam footage showed several police officers with guns drawn and a K-9 approach Aranda, who claimed to have broken his leg. When officers pulled him out of the brush, a cop can be heard confirming that the alleged kidnapper's leg was, in fact, broken.

Aranda was indicted by a grand jury on May 14 on 10 charges, including two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted kidnapping, and second-degree attempted kidnapping. He was also hit with two counts of stalking, unlawful use of a global positioning system device, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. Officials thanked multiple agencies for their support and noted that the case is under further investigation.

Several users online applauded the bravery of the 85-year-old hero and gave their thanks. One user wrote: God bless that brave 85-year-old Good Samaritan. Would love to know he is ok and praying for the victim. Another added: What a fabulous man to come to her rescue, a hero, for sure!

I hope he weathered the taze without incident. I also hope the book is thrown at the assailant! A third said: That old man has more hero left in his little pinky than younger, more capable people do in their entire body. Thank God for him!

I hope he is ok too. How terrifying! The Daily Mail has reached out to Jackson County Sheriff Oregon for comment





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85-Year-Old Hero Kidnapper Oregon Trailer Park Armed Kidnapper Victim Confronted Taser Hunting Knife Car Suffering Injuries Arrested Charges Indicted Grand Jury Support Further Investigation Bravery Thanks

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