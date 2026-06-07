85-year-old killed by falling tree during storm in New York City park

Severe weather in Queens caused the death of an elderly man when a tree fell on him in Forest Park on Saturday night.

Severe weather caused the death of an elderly man when a tree fell on him Saturday night in a New York City park. A tree along a trail in Queens' Forest Park fell and killed the 85-year-old at around 8:30 p.m. during the storm that broughtThe New York City Parks Department said it received 259 reports of downed trees citywide as of 10 p.m. Saturday.

Elsewhere, video shows a tree crashed onto an apartment building in Fresh Meadows. No injuries were reported, but four apartments were evacuated as a precaution, according to the FDNY. A tree also fell onto the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Woodside, causing traffic backups in both directions. It appeared to have fallen onto a car, but there was no immediate word on any injuries.

The storm system pelted the New York-New Jersey area, leaving thousands without power. As of 8:45 a.m. Sunday, there were over 17,000 customers without power in New Jersey, over 5,880 in New York City, and over 7,750 across Long Island and in New York's Orange and Rockland counties.10-year-old boy, driver killed in Hemet crash with fire engine responding to Cranston Fire





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