Winning $847 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at New Jersey Wegmans

A single winning Powerball ticket for the $847 million jackpot was sold at a Wegmans in Montvale, New Jersey. The winner can choose between the full annuitized prize or a $363.1 million lump sum.

A winning $847 million Powerball ticket was sold in New Jersey for Wednesday night's drawing, the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Wegmans Food Market in Montvale, one of the state's wealthiest towns, where the median household income is more than $178,000.

By contrast, the median household income in the United States is $87,460. The winner, who has not been identified, can choose between the full $847 million jackpot paid in installments over 29 years or a one-time cash payment of $363.1 million. The winning numbers were white balls 15, 34, 41, 53, 56 and red Powerball 21. The Power Play multiplier was two.

Also read Winning ticket drawn in New Jersey for $847 million Powerball jackpot

Powerball officials celebrate recent jackpot wins

This latest jackpot win comes less than three months after a ticket in Illinois won a $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Aug. 12, 2026. Back-to-back jackpot runs resulting in prizes of this magnitude are a testament to the excitement Powerball generates, said Stephen Durrell, Chair of the Powerball Product Group and Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery, in a statement. We're thrilled to celebrate another life-changing win and congratulate the lucky ticket holder, he added.

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More than 1 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday night's drawing by matching one or more of the winning numbers. Officials said there were 25 tickets that matched four white balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000, as well as four tickets that matched four white balls plus the Powerball and included the Power Play option to win $100,000. Lotteries are urging players to check their tickets carefully.

New Jersey residents urged to check winning tickets

Residents of the Garden State should check their Powerball tickets as the sole winning ticket for the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot in history was sold in New Jersey. The winning ticket was sold to a New Jersey resident Wednesday night at the Wegmans in Montvale. Powerball officials announced overnight that a single ticket sold in New Jersey matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing to win the $847 million prize.

The lucky winner will wake up in a new tax bracket. The latest jackpot win comes less than three months after the Illinois win. Back-to-back jackpot runs of this magnitude show the excitement Powerball generates, Durrell said. More than 1 million tickets won cash prizes, including 25 tickets worth $50,000 and four worth $100,000 with the Power Play option. Players are urged to check their tickets carefully.