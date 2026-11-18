An 84-year-old man died a couple of weeks after being injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Greene Township intersection, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

An 84-year-old man died a couple of weeks after being injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Franklin County intersection, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

An 84-year-old man died a couple of weeks after being injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Franklin County intersection, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 12:02 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the intersection of Scotland Main Street and Mickey Inn Lane in Greene Township.

Also read Overturned semi spreads debris field that shuts down both sides of I-81 in Franklin County

In a news release, troopers said the vehicle driven by the man was trying to turn left onto Scotland Main Street from Mickey Inn Lane when he collided with a second vehicle driven by a 36-year-old woman and three young children riding with her. According to PSP, the man was declared dead on Sunday after being transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Advertisement

A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury.

For the first time in 18 years, dog owners who use Happy Tails Dog Park in Lower Paxton Township will soon have to pay to get in-- a change that has sparked pushback from residents who say a public park should remainHarrisburg man sentenced to over 13 years in prison for selling meth, fentanyl, firearms