84-year-old man dies weeks after 2-car crash at Franklin County intersection: troopers
An 84-year-old man died a couple of weeks after being injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Greene Township intersection, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
An 84-year-old man died a couple of weeks after being injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Franklin County intersection, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
An 84-year-old man died a couple of weeks after being injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Franklin County intersection, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 12:02 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the intersection of Scotland Main Street and Mickey Inn Lane in Greene Township.Also readOverturned semi spreads debris field that shuts down both sides of I-81 in Franklin County
In a news release, troopers said the vehicle driven by the man was trying to turn left onto Scotland Main Street from Mickey Inn Lane when he collided with a second vehicle driven by a 36-year-old woman and three young children riding with her. According to PSP, the man was declared dead on Sunday after being transported to the hospital for his injuries.
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