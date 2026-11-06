82nd National Peanut Festival opens Friday in Dothan with Skylift, bigger names for concerts

The 82nd National Peanut Festival opens Friday in Dothan and runs through Sunday, Nov. 15, with a revamped midway, new spectator events, bigger concerts and a new ride called the Skylift.

DOTHAN, Ala. -The 82nd National Peanut Festival opens Friday in Dothan and runs through Sunday, Nov. 15, with a revamped midway, new spectator events, bigger concerts and a new ride called the Skylift.

Friday marks opening day for one of the Wiregrass’s longest-running traditions. Gates are opening later on the calendar than usual this year. Tony Ellison, executive director of the National Peanut Festival, said organizers try to hold the festival as close to the first weekend in November as possible.

Also read A third of babies with peanut allergy grow out of it by 1 year old

“Every year, we look at our schedule and try to hold it as close to the first weekend in November as we possibly can,” Ellison said. “That’s why it was pushed back a little bit this year, but we’re excited about it. ” Ellison said the festival has changed through the years, offering digital tickets and cashless options to keep lines moving. Fairgoers will see a revamped midway with new spectator events, bigger concerts and the Skylift.

“We love the Skylift,” Ellison said. “It’s a new attraction from Reithoffer Shows. It was built right here, and it takes riders up about 40 feet for an 11-minute ride. You’d be surprised just how far you can see across Dothan.

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” Ellison said organizers surveyed attendees at the beginning of the year about the concert lineup.

“They told us: if we bring in bigger names, they’ll show up,” Ellison said. “So we’re giving it a shot. ” Headliners for this year’s concert lineup include country music star Tyler Hubbard. The festival runs through Sunday, Nov. 15, at the fairgrounds off Highway 231 South.

Ellison said the work to keep thousands of guests safe and entertained is just getting started.

“Our work does not stop,” Ellison said. “Never. But we enjoy it. ” Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published.

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